Australia’s world No. 1 Ash Barty has decided to retire from professional tennis at the age of 25. Barty said in an emotional video posted Wednesday on social media: “I wasn’t quite sure of how I was gonna do this ... it’s hard to say ... I’m so happy and I’m so ready. I just know at the moment in my heart for me as a person this is right.”
“I’m so grateful for what tennis has given me. But I know the time is right for me to step away and chase other dreams,” Barty said.
The Australian further mentioned that she had been considering retirement for a “long time,” adding that the win in Wimbledon in 2021 prompted her to consider calling it off.
In the post, Barty further mentioned that she will also be holding a press conference to talk in detail about her decision to retire.
The WTA, on their official Twitter handle, also released a statement following Barty’s announcement.
“Current WTA world number one Ashleigh Barty has today announced her retirement from professional tennis following a remarkable career at the top of the women’s game,” the WTA said.
“It’s extremely rare for a professional athlete in any sport to step away while at the very top of her game, but Barty leaves with a sterling set of credentials that will almost certainly land her in the International Tennis Hall of Fame,” the statement from WTA further added.
Thanking the 25-year-old on her contributions to the sport, the WTA wrote, “For every young girl that has looked up to you. For every one of us that you’ve inspired. For your love of the game. Thank you, @ashbarty for the incredible mark you’ve left on-court, off-court and in our hearts.”
Barty won three Grand Slam titles; Australian Open (2022), French Open (2019) and Wimbledon (2021), lifting 15 singles and 12 doubles titles in a celebrated career.
Tennis world surprised as as Barty announces retirement at 25
Ash Barty left her fans shocked Wednesday morning as she announced her retirement from the sport at the age of 25. Soon after her announcement, the three-time grand slam winner was lauded as one “great champions” of tennis.
Barty, who has not played since her Australian Open triumph earlier this year, retires as the world number one. Her decision saw overwhelming reactions on social media, with several tennis stars sending heartfelt messages on Twitter.
Emotional interview
Barty made the announcement on Instagram, where she shared an emotional interview with former doubles partner Casey Dellacqua.
“It’s the first time I’ve actually said it out loud and, yeah, it’s hard to say. But I’m so happy, and I’m so ready,” she said.
“I don’t have the physical drive, the emotional want and everything it takes to challenge yourself at the very top of the level any more. I am spent.”
“I know how much work it takes to bring the best out of yourself.
“I’ve said it to my team multiple times — ‘I just don’t have that in me anymore.’ Physically, I have nothing more to give. I’ve given absolutely everything I have to this beautiful sport of tennis, and I’m really happy with that.
“I know I’ve done this before, but in a very different feeling. I’m so grateful to everything that tennis has given me. It’s given me all of my dreams, plus more, but I know that the time is right now for me to step away and chase other dreams and to, yeah, put the rackets down.”
As per reports, Barty is expected to hold a press conference Thursday to further explain her decision.