PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — The persnickety MRI that golf trains upon its subjects spent Sunday analyzing the central nervous system of a semi-anonymous 35-year-old from Topeka, Kan. The 119th U.S. Open dangled before him an experience he had never tried, a dream he had never lived and a leader board that kept screaming the harrowing proper noun “KOEPKA.” The galleries and the geeks and maybe even the seals around Pebble Beach Golf Links got a hard, hard look at Gary Woodland’s innards.
Well, they solidified. They even managed to regather themselves after they looked like they tilted toward fraying in the middle of the round. It looked as if there might be some line of rugged nerves running from the guy who once made 14 of 15 free throws in a 2002 Kansas state championship basketball game to the guy who held on through the back nine, closed with four pars and two birdies, closed utterly with a 30-foot birdie and rode a 69 to 13-under-par 271, a three-shot win and a first major title.
“It’s hard to [describe],” Woodland said.
Woodland’s sturdiness in rebuffing a day’s worth of wildly talented challengers may have found its ultimate compliment in the identity of the runner-up. Brooks Koepka, continuing to cement his place as one of the uppermost American athletes of the late 2010s, birdied four of his first five holes. He sent virtuoso approaches to the third and fourth greens, the ball spinning back obediently. His stretched a bogey-less streak to 35 holes across three days before his blips on Nos. 8 and 12. He howled one shot back for a good while. He did precisely what he has come to do on major Sundays: He calmly, sturdily menaced.
He just could not ever tie or surmount Woodland, so he settled for some statistics merely astonishing. With his four rounds in the 60s and his closing 68, his bid to become the first man since 1905 to win three consecutive U.S. Opens wound up as the best such bid since Willie Anderson won a third straight at Myopia Hunt Club near Boston 114 years back. In 1952 at the Northwood Club in Dallas, two-time defending champion Ben Hogan ended up third, five shots behind winner Julius Boros.
Kopeka’s numbers do preen still more. He has won four of the past 10 majors played, of course, and four of his past nine, but his past six have read like something far-fetched: win, tied for 39th, win, second, win, second. He became the first player to finish in the top two of the season’s first three majors since Tiger Woods in 2005.
“It was awesome to come this close to going three in a row,” the 29-year-old Floridian said. “It’s incredible. Anytime you compete in a major is special, and to have the chance to go back-to-back-to-back, that was pretty cool. I didn’t really think about it until I was done on 18 and realized how close I actually was to kind of, I guess, making history — but kind of tying it, I guess you could say. But it’s a cool feeling to know.”
All day, the bigger names nipped at Woodland from behind, and not just Koepka. Playing partner and 2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose, one shot behind at the outset, briefly tied Woodland. The 2010 British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen nibbled for a while. The 2013 Masters champion Adam Scott birdied five of his first 12 holes and looked bound for something remarkable until it ebbed. Rory McIlroy bubbled around below with a messy, if colorful, trip rife with six birdies, three bogey and two double bogeys. Rose’s weeklong penchant for getting into and then eluding trouble finally eluded him. A story of three players — Woodland, Koepka and Rose — became a story of two — Woodland and Koepka.
When Woodland and others look back at how he warded off such a force, they won’t find any storybook shots of the ilk of Tom Watson here in 1982, but they will find two turns of highbrow fortitude: one at No. 14, one at No. 17.
On the par-5 No. 14 with a one-shot lead, after he had made a brief habit of sending balls into the rough, he stood in the fairway, 263 yards away. “It’d’ve been pretty easy to lay up there,” he said, but his caddie, Brennan Little, said: “Let’s go. Let’s go.” With a 3-wood and a heap of guts, he blasted the thing until it fairly sang as it cleared the green-front bunker that wished to eat it, smacked onto the green and rested harmlessly on the fringe.
“It was one of the better swings I’ve made all week,” said the man who had only four bogeys (a U.S. Open record) and no three-putts (an unbreakable U.S. Open record).
He birdied from there, crucially.
On the par-3 No. 17, he shipped a tee shot that seemed it might be croaking of nervousness to the front part of a two-part green, in the exurbs relative to the pin. As he prepared to chip from there, the guy long known as an athletic ball-banger thought of the part of his game that enabled such a win as this: his short game, painstakingly fashioned with the help of a coach, Pete Cowen.
“It came off perfectly,” Woodland said. “I clipped it nicely.”
It went through the air, hit the ground, stalled for just a second as if to report back that it was doing what it was supposed to do, then rested three feet from the cup.
By then, as Koepka tried to get within one on No. 18 but saw his birdie putt go by the front door and edge rightward on by, all that remained was a No. 18 that Woodland played safely until his unneeded birdie putt went in anyway.
“I played great,” Koepka said. “Nothing I could do. Gary played a great four rounds. That’s what you’ve got to do to win a U.S. Open, win a major championship, and hats off to him. Cool way to go out on 18, to make that bomb. He deserves it. He’s worked hard, and I’m happy for him.”
With that, the former basketball player who started at Division II Washburn University in Topeka, then transferred to Kansas after one season and six points per game to concentrate on golf, had become a major champion — 31 majors into his career, after the first 27 yielded no top-10 finishes. He had piled a closing 69 atop a 68 on Thursday, a magical 65 on Friday and a 69 on Saturday. “I don’t think my game’s where it needs to be,” he said, “but it’s getting there. I’ve become a more complete player. I’ve got more shots.”
He had gotten started kind of late, focus-wise, so he sat at an interview dais and told of playing an exhibition game for Washburn at Kansas in his freshman year. The decision to change tack in life, he said, “really got forced on me,” because that night, he said, “I guarded Kirk Hinrich and, like: ‘Okay, I need to find something else. This isn’t going to work.’ ... That was a different level.”
So, of course, is Koepka, but in another game. And then so, of course, at this “awesome theater” as Koepka called it, was Woodland.