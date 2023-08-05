SPORTS-SOC-WORLDCUP-BREAKDOWN-GET

Colombia’s Linda Caicedo (18) celebrates scoring her team’s first goal in a 2-1 win against Germany during a World Cup group stage match at Sydney Football Stadium on July 30 in Sydney, Australia.

 Franck Fife / Getty Images

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — When FIFA decided to expand the Women’s World Cup to a record 32 teams and 64 games this year, the expectation was many qualifiers would arrive in New Zealand and Australia unable to compete at this level. The reality has been exactly the opposite: the group stage of this tournament has been the most competitive, exciting and well-played in history.






