WASHINGTON, D.C. — The conditions were a tad misleading — a Celtics-friendly crowd, no Bradley Beal on the other side, and a lot of Wizards like Ish Smith in elevated roles.
The Wizards had also just scored 128 points in an impressive win over Denver Saturday night. Smith went off in that one with a career-high 32-point performance and, as the Celtics would realize too late, the diminutive point guard was about to go off again, this time with a 27-point performance that matched his previous career high.
The Celtics continue to be a late-rising team, especially without the flu-ridden Kemba Walker, and Monday night never quite wiped away the sleep in a 99-94 loss to one of the statistically worst defensive teams in the NBA.
“They just came out and played really well. Ismael Smith came out and dominated the game, played really well,” said Jaylen Brown. “Give them credit where credit is due — they kicked our ass (Monday night).”
To hear Brad Stevens tell it, the Celtics also succumbed once again to their recent habit of slow starts. They were out-scored in the first quarter, 26-17, never led, and despite a game-tying 3-pointer from Brown with 8:01, were unable to make the next play.
Smith answered the 80-80 tie with three straight jumpers as part of an 11-point fourth quarter, and the Celtics could never quite get there again.
“That’s three tough starts in a row for our team,” said Stevens. “I think we were down double figures in all three games this weekend. We had started better in the three weeks prior to that, but for whatever reason hadn’t started well on this trip or this set of games.”
Not coincidentally, Walker, who has often been able to spark the Celtics out of droughts this season, missed his third straight game due to an illness. Without him, finding net was an adventure.
Everyone from Marcus Smart (13 points, 3-for-14) and Gordon Hayward (4-for-11, 10 points) and Jayson Tatum (17 points, 8-for-17) struggled for good shots. The Celtics flirted with the 30 percent shooting mark for most of the night, and ultimately finished 34.7 percent from the floor.
Even Brown, despite a 23-point performance, shot 7 for 22 to get there, including one perilous stretch with 14 straight misses.
Instead, it was the night of the Wizards role player, with Smith shooting 12 for 18 in his 27-point performance, to go along with another 18 from Jordan McRae.
“Ish has success against everyone. Ish is good. Real good,” said Stevens. “I don’t know if you’ve watched the Denver game, but he was ridiculous in that one too, in the fourth quarter he was amazing. He’s on skates right now and he’s feeling in a great rhythm. When he gets going downhill at your bigs, he does a great job if he doesn’t have a layup of just keeping his dribble alive, dribbling it back out and then going one-on-one. He did that on a number of occasions.”
And by the time the Celtics realized that Smith had gotten a little too comfortable, it was too late. Smart, asked if the Celtics now believe they can simply flip a switch to overcome their first quarter issues, shook his head.
“If it is, we need to change our mindset. We can’t think like that,” he said. “I hope that’s not what’s going on from guys. For me personally it’s not. But if it is, we need to change it.
“I don’t think it is,” he said. “I think we just kind of let our foot off the gas early. They came out early and caught us off guard, not because we weren’t ready or their record, but because it’s what they do. And I don’t think guys really understood it or really took it to heart until later in the game. It happens. It’s three games in four days for us. It’s not an excuse, but we’ve got to figure out how to win in these situations.”