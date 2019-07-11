WIMBLEDON, England — Since returning to tennis 16 months ago, following the September 2017 birth of her daughter, Serena Williams has been chasing one of the precious few records to elude her.
With a 24th major championship, she would tie Margaret Court for the most Grand Slam singles titles in the sport’s history.
The roadblocks, however, have come in different forms: Superior opponents in the 2018 Wimbledon and U.S. Open finals, in which Angelique Kerber and Naomi Osaka, respectively, prevailed; ankle and knee injuries that hampered her preparation and compromised her fitness this year; and, throughout, the ongoing juggling act of balancing work and motherhood.
Saturday at Wimbledon, the 37-year-old Williams will get another shot at a history-making, 24th major title, having advanced to her 11th Wimbledon final with a 6-1, 6-2 dismantling of Barbora Strycova Thursday on Centre Court.
Standing in her way will be Romania’s Simona Halep — like Williams, a former world No. 1 — who clinched a spot in her first Wimbledon final earlier in the day with a 6-1, 6-3 rout of Elina Svitolina of the Ukraine.
“No matter what I do,” Williams said Thursday, asked about the pressure of the chasing a 24th Grand Slam singles title, “I will always have a great career.”
Williams’s 9-1 career record against Halep suggests that Saturday’s final might be as lopsided as Thursday’s semifinals. The two matches were over in a flash, lasting just 73 and 59 minutes, in turn, which meant a short stay in the Royal Box for star-studded invitees that included soccer star David Beckham, who brought his mother; business magnate Sir Richard Branson; and British actors Claire Foy (The Crown), Dame Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey) and James Norton (Grantchester).
But during her march to Saturday’s Wimbledon final, Halep has declared herself a far better player and more confident person, at 27, than she was earlier in her career, when she lacked the belief, at barely 5-foot-6, that she could defeat the most powerful, accomplished player in women’s tennis.
Until recently, Halep confided, she also lacked the belief that she could ever be comfortable competing on Wimbledon’s grass, which requires far different footwork than clay, her favorite surface. Her crowning career achievement to date, winning the 2018 French Open soon after ascending to the No. 1 ranking, came on the red clay of Roland Garros.
But over the past two years, Halep has worked hard to improve on all surfaces-physically, tactically and psychologically. Hiring Darren Cahill as a part-time coach has helped, Halep said, as has working with a psychologist. Both have stressed the benefit of simplicity.
“I overcomplicated everything in my head,” said Halep, a tenacious defender and cerebral tactician. “I was thinking too much. ... Sometimes I had too many options how to play, and I didn’t pick the right one in the right moment.”
To improve on grass, she drilled drop shots and slices and added punch to her serve. And with simple repetition, the surface no longer seems so alien. At least, she doesn’t worry quite so much about slipping on the grass.
“I’m not scared any more of how the ball bounces,” Halep explained. “I think I have the feeling. And also I feel stable on the legs, which is very important on the grass.”
But no matter how hard she works, the 5-6 Halep will never match Williams’s power-the quality that has set her game apart since she won the first of her 23 majors two decades ago, at the 1999 U.S. Open.
Against Strycova Thursday, Williams was efficiency personified. She won the point on 89 percent of her first serves, while breaking the 33-year-old Czech four times. Strycova, who was appearing in her first Grand Slam semifinal, labored with a muscle strain from the opening game but made clear that it wasn’t the deciding factor.
“I tried my best today,” Strycova said with a smile, after the 59-minute rout. “Even if I would be 100 percent fit, I am not sure that I would have any chance because she didn’t let me to get into the game.”
A seven-time Wimbledon champion, Williams arrived at the All England Club this year amid questions about her fitness and preparation.
Because of her leg injuries, she had played only 12 matches all year and hadn’t come close to contesting a major. She lost in the quarterfinals of January’s Australian Open, squandering a 5-1 lead in the final set after rolling an ankle.
Ailing with knee pain at last month’s French Open, she was ousted in the third round by 20-year-old American Sofia Kenin, who effectively moved Williams around the court.
But at each round on the grass at Wimbledon, Williams has raised her level, improving like time-lapse photography. Her serve and return-of-serve remain the best in women’s tennis, even if she hasn’t regained the speed and explosiveness she had at her peak.
“I’m just now starting to use my legs again,” Williams said, noting how important leg strength is to generating power on the serve. “It’s really just about rediscovering my technique on my serve, how I use my body, how I use every part of my body. Just really know that I can still improve.”
As Strycova explained, Williams has such powerful strokes, she can dominate a match without moving much on court.
“Her strokes have so much power that, from my point of view, you just hit the ball, and then the ball [is] coming so fast at you, that you are just happy [to get it] to go over the net,” said Strycova, who managed just eight winners to Williams’s 28.
But Williams did far more than blast her way into Saturday’s final.
She peppered Strycova with a variety of angles and pace. And she charged the net more often than customary-to great effect, winning the point on 13 of her 16 forays to the net. For that, Williams credited the three matches of mixed-doubles she played earlier in the tournament, almost on a lark, with two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray.
“I promise you, when I hit a volley, I was like, ‘Would I have made that if I didn’t play doubles?’” Williams said during her post-match press conference. “I kept telling you guys that I thought the doubles would help me. I really think it did. ... I really feel like it helped me-not just for today and this event, but hopefully it will help me just in the future.”