We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
BOSTON — The most efficient offensive weapon in the NBA Finals for the Celtics is one of the players they’ve used the least so far.
Robert Williams has knocked down 88 percent of his shot attempts against the Warriors’ predominantly small lineups yet has only taken 18 shots (3.6 attempts per game) in the first five games of the NBA Finals.
The low usage is largely a byproduct of the design of a Warriors defense that is selling out a lot by taking him away on Boston’s drives.
“Regarding Rob, I think it is reads,” Ime Udoka said of Williams’ usage. “Like I said, the rotations are set there. They’re a team that’s going to come back and kind of take the big out there. That leaves wide-open kick-outs there. You’ve seen that at times this series. Obviously, Game 1 stands out in the fourth quarter, the last game in the third, where they’re taking away the driver, two or three on the ball, with Jaylen and Jayson specifically.
As the Celtics look to keep their season alive in Game 6, making these correct reads will be crucial to find Williams more for easy looks.
Boston’s rim protection is at a far different level against the Warriors’ attack in this series when he’s on the floor (12 blocks in the Finals) but the team’s offense could be far better too with improved reads involving him. Some of that is on Williams to give his teammates better passing angles on some of their drives. However, the 6-foot-9 center should be getting the ball more and being aggressive when he does, especially when rim protectors like Draymond Green and Kevon Looney are focused elsewhere.
The Celtics have been at their best in this series with Williams as the sole big on the floor, having him surrounded by playmakers and shooters. Look for Udoka to lean more into that grouping and push the limits of the minutes Williams can give him as Boston attempts to extend its season to a Game 7.