The Portland Sea Dogs got timely hits in Thursday night’s season opening 7-5 win over the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, but the most encouraging sign for Red Sox fans was the work of starting pitcher Garrett Whitlock.
Making a rehab start before he returns to Boston’s rotation next week, Whitlock pitched six strong innings, allowing just one hit while striking our eight and walking one in front of 6,478 fans at Hadlock Field.
The only hit Whitlock surrendered was a home run to Luke Ritter leading off the fifth, and came after he sat a while, as the Sea Dogs batted around the order in the bottom of the fourth. After that, Whitlock settled down, retiring the final six hitters he faced, striking out three of them.
Whitlock threw 81 pitches, 56 for strikes. His fastball was consistently in the low 90s. The one mistake pitch to Ritter was a two-seam fastball that caught too much of the middle of the plate, Whitlock said.
“It was pretty good. Obviously, I would like to take one pitch back. Other than that, though, a decent outing,” Whitlock said. “I’m feeling healthy. That’s the biggest thing, and ready to go.”
This was Whitlock’s second rehab start, and second Opening Day start in less than a week. He started for Triple-A Worcester last Friday and allowed one earned run and six hits over four innings, striking out six and walking one while throwing 70 pitches. Whitlock planned to drive back to Boston after Thursday’s game and fly to Detroit to join the Red Sox.
