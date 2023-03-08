FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was as routine a play as they come for a pitcher. Ball is hit to right side, the pitcher heads to first base.
Towards the end of Tuesday’s live batting practice session Garrett Whitlock hustled over to cover first base twice. It was a play he’s made countless times before.
But this was different, at least for Whitlock.
After grinding through a season in which he could barely walk, much less pitch, being able to move freely was a significant milestone.
“I feel like a brand new guy,” Whitlock said. “It’s great to feel normal again.”
Now cleared for fielding work, Whitlock is officially on the home stretch in his return from hip surgery. Tuesday he threw one inning in which he mixed all of his pitches, and after another bullpen Saturday the expectation is he’ll be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut sometime in the middle of next week.
“He’s pumping strikes with good stuff,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “His next one is going to be two innings, live still, in the back fields and after that he’ll be in the big field.”
The 26-year-old righty underwent hip surgery to repair a right hip impingement in late September and has been in Fort Myers since right after Christmas to continue his rehab.
Once Whitlock is fully cleared the expectation is he’ll get a chance to be an everyday starting pitcher. Based on his current progression that could come as soon as the middle of April.
How Whitlock transitions to his new role will be among the most important developments early in the season. Whitlock has already proven he can be an elite reliever, and even despite dealing with the injury he still went a respectable 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA in nine starts during his brief time in the rotation last summer.
If Whitlock can post numbers anywhere near what he’s done out of the bullpen while taking the ball every five days, he could transform the Red Sox pitching staff and become a mainstay in the rotation for years to come. The Red Sox gave him a major vote of confidence last spring when they signed him to a contract extension that could be worth up to $44.5 million over six years if he becomes that guy, and after two years of playing it safe they’re finally ready to let him loose.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.