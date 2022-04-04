The Boston Celtics find themselves back in the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference after Sunday’s decisive 144-102 win over the Washington Wizards but climbing any higher in the standings will be a challenge in the final week of the regular season.
Boston’s blowout win at the TD Garden on Sunday combined with the Bucks’ home loss to the Mavericks propelled the Celtics past Milwaukee for the No. 2 seed. However, a shorthanded Heat squad (no Jimmy Butler) still managed to pull out a road win on Sunday night in Toronto, maintaining their two-game lead for the top spot in the Eastern Conference over Boston. The 76ers also beat the Cavs on Sunday to put themselves in a tie with the Bucks for the No. 3 seed, just ½ game behind Boston.
Boston’s magic number to secure home court advantage in the first round is one and there’s a good chance it could happen for the team’s next matchup on Wednesday in Chicago. Any Celtics win or Raptors and Bulls loss in the final week of the regular season will ensure Boston finishes with a top-4 seed. After that? There’s a wide range of scenarios that likely have Boston landing anywhere from the 2-4 seed range in a tight East race.
The No. 1 seed appears to be out of reach for now with Miami taking care of the toughest part of their schedule over the weekend, pulling out road wins over Chicago and Toronto after winning at TD Garden last week. The Celtics still own a head-to-head tiebreaker over Miami but they will likely need to win out and also have Heat to finish 1-2 or worse in order to catch them in the standings (Boston would only need to go 2-1 if the Heat lose out but that’s an unlikely scenario).