The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour begins the second half of the championship points schedule at New Hampshire Motor Speedway Saturday, with the Eastern Propane & Oil 100.
Friday, the tour kicks off the racing weekend as select teams will compete in a non-points, 35-lap shootout.
The series joins the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, NASCAR Xfinity Series and Monster Energy Cup Series for a full weekend of racing in New England.
Bobby Santos III is the odds-on favorite to visit Victory Lane Saturday.
The Franklin, Mass., driver may have no laps this season, but he’s taking over for the injured Dave Sapienza at one of his best tracks, and it’s hard to bet against him. Santos has won three of the last four modified races at New Hampshire, all of them for Tinio Motorsports. The 2010 Whelen Modified Tour champion will step behind the wheel of the Tommy Grasso-prepared machine looking to continue his NHMS glory.
Doug Coby has a 31-point cushion in the modified points race, and the Milford, Conn., veteran has four wins in 31 career starts at Loudon. However, he has finished outside the top 10 in three of his last four races at NHMS.
Off his third straight win at Riverhead, defending tour champion Justin Bonsignore jumped to third in the standings, and enters a place where he’s had success of late. Bonsignore has top-10 finishes in six of his last seven starts, including three straight of sixth or better. In September’s inaugural Musket 250, Bonsignore led 77 laps, and led the field into turn 3 for the final lap before a crash sidelined him. If he wants to continue his climb back towards Coby in the standings, New Hampshire will be a prime opportunity.
Three drivers will compete in Saturday’s modified race and Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race.
Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Newman has two wins at NHMS, the most recent in 2010. He won the pole for the Eastern 100 last year, a race won by Santos.
Former two-time Whelen Southern Modified Tour champion Andy Seuss will make his Monster Energy Cup Series debut driving for Rick Ware Racing Sunday, but will follow his deep modified roots driving for his family operation in his familiar No. 70 on Saturday.
A total of 36 cars will start Saturdahy’s modified race. The first 30 drivers will secure starting positions through the qualifying process, and the remaining six positions will be awarded through provisionals.
Two consecutive qualifying laps will set the starting field, with the faster lap counting. Cars will be impounded after qualifying, meaning drivers have to qualify on their race set-ups. Only minor adjustments will be permitted following qualifying.
As part of the Cape Cod Cafe Pole Day for the Monster Energy Cup Series, 20 selected drivers will compete in a 35-lap shootout. The race will be broken up into two segments with the caution scheduled to fall on or about lap 20. From there, the battle will be on.
With no points on the line, former series champions, former race winners and Rookie of the Year contenders, and additional points contenders from last year, will all compete in this special event.
Previously, Newman (2014), Woody Pitkat (2015), Santos (2016), Ryan Preece (2017) and Justin Bonsignore (2018) have been to Victory Lane in the race. No driver has been able to sweep the weekend in the five-year history of the race.