Even after all their struggles dating back months, the Red Sox still had a clear path back to contention heading into this past week. With series against the Baltimore Orioles, Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, all the Red Sox had to do was string together some wins and by week’s end they might have looked up and found themselves right back in the hunt.
Instead they lost two of three to Baltimore, got swept by Toronto and now it almost makes no difference if the Red Sox can complete the sweep against Tampa Bay in Sunday’s series finale. The Red Sox trail in the Wild Card by seven games with four teams to jump, and barring a miracle their postseason hopes look all but extinguished.
How did this happen?
Coming off a thrilling 2021 in which the Red Sox reached the American League Championship Series and fell two wins short of the World Series, this summer’s middling follow-up has been a massive disappointment. Other than a strong stretch against the soft underbelly of their schedule in June, the Red Sox never got going and now risk finishing in last place for the second time in three years and for the fifth time since 2012.
Is it all Chaim Bloom’s fault? The players? Just bad luck?
In truth, it’s all of the above and more.
Crushed by injuries
No matter what else happened, it would have been almost impossible for the Red Sox to reach their full potential with the amount of injuries they dealt with throughout the season. The bodies started dropping almost from Day 1 and the drumbeat has continued unrelenting ever since.
The biggest blow was also the first, as the Red Sox learned upon the start of the lockout-shortened spring training that Chris Sale suffered a stress fracture in his ribcage over the offseason. That injury kept Sale out the entire first half, and once he returned he only made two starts and pitched 5.2 innings before he was hit in the hand by a line drive that broke his left pinky.
As if to add further insult to injury, Sale later broke his right wrist in a bike accident, wiping out any possibility of a September return.
Losing Sale was a huge blow, but to then also lose virtually every other starting pitcher besides Nick Pivetta? No club could survive a run of injuries like that.
Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill all missed time due to injury, in some cases more than once, and Garrett Whitlock also wound up on the shelf after a month-long stint in the rotation. Meanwhile, the Red Sox also lost Tanner Houck to a back injury after he moved from the rotation into the closer role, lefty Matt Strahm to a deep bone bruise after getting hit in the wrist by a comebacker, and several other relievers as well.
The offense wasn’t spared either. Kiké Hernández missed two months with a combination of hip and core injuries. Prime free agent addition Trevor Story missed a month and a half with a broken wrist suffered after getting hit on the hand by a pitch. Rafael Devers (hamstring), Christian Arroyo (groin) and Eric Hosmer (back) have all been sidelined as well, and the result too often has been the club trying to patch together a roster with Triple-A band-aids and players who simply aren’t up to par.
Key needs unaddressed
Even if the injuries have been a real problem, the club can’t attribute all of its struggles to ill health and bad luck. The Red Sox had known flaws heading into the offseason and in several cases either didn’t do enough to address them, or didn’t do anything at all.
For instance, it was widely understood the bullpen needed help, especially if the plan was for Garrett Whitlock to eventually move to the starting rotation. The club did sign lefties Matt Strahm and Jake Diekman, but it also let Adam Ottavino walk and didn’t make a move for any of the top options on the market. Then after the Red Sox moved Diekman at the trade deadline they failed to bring anyone else in, leaving the bullpen perilously short.
John Schreiber wound up giving the club a major boost upon his promotion and Houck briefly emerged as a reliable closer, but on balance the bullpen has pathologically given up leads and ranks among the worst in the league.
The Red Sox also went into the season without adequate alternatives to Bobby Dalbec at first base or Jackie Bradley Jr. in right field, and eventually the club had to add Eric Hosmer and Tommy Pham at the trade deadline to plug holes that were obvious throughout the winter. The Bradley for Hunter Renfroe trade in particular proved costly, especially given that no follow-up move was ever made to shore up the club’s outfield depth.
Season-long power outage
There were points last season where it often felt like the only way the Red Sox could score runs was via solo home runs.
But now? The Red Sox haven’t even been able to do that.
Outside of Rafael Devers (25) and occasionally Trevor Story (15), the Red Sox offense has been devoid of any consistent power threat. J.D. Martinez, who is usually good for approximately 30 homers per season, only has nine and has seen his batting average dip from a high of .380 in late May all the way to .275 entering Saturday. Xander Bogaerts is in a similar boat, he has only 11 home runs and at one point went 25 games without a homer, and Bobby Dalbec (11) is the only other player to reach double figures in a Red Sox uniform.
The Red Sox have instead hit a ton of doubles, leading the league with 285, but their 118 home runs ranks well below the league average and has played a big role in the club’s offensive struggles.
Orioles ahead of schedule
Everyone knew the AL East was going to be a gauntlet, but going into the season everyone thought the contenders would at least have the bottom-feeding Baltimore Orioles to fatten up on.
As it turned out, the Orioles were closer to contention than anyone realized.
Baltimore’s emergence as a viable playoff threat fundamentally changed the calculus for every other AL East team, whose already loaded schedules were now truly relentless. When all is said and done this year’s AL East may prove the strongest from top to bottom in the current divisional era, and as of this weekend 94 of the Red Sox first 128 games (73 percent) have come against teams at or above .500. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros have only played 62 of their first 129 games (48 percent) against winning clubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers only 47 of their first 126 games (37 percent).
Next year’s shift to a balanced schedule with fewer games against divisional rivals may help eliminate this kind of disparity in the future, but right now it’s a fact of life for the entire AL East and one that’s no doubt had a real impact on the Red Sox.
No match for Blue Jays, Rays
Even with the schedule being as lopsided as it is, if the Red Sox were serious contenders they would have been able to at least hold their own against their chief rivals. They’ve actually done a respectable job against the New York Yankees and won the season series against non-divisional contenders like Houston, Cleveland and Seattle, but for whatever reason they just haven’t been able to solve the Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays.
With this week’s sweep, the Blue Jays are now 13-3 against the Red Sox with three games to play in Toronto. That’s the most games the Blue Jays have ever won in a single season against Boston, and many of the games themselves were just as lopsided as that margin would indicate. Things haven’t gone much better against the Rays, who are 8-4 against Boston despite the Red Sox taking the first two of this weekend’s three-game series.
If the Red Sox had even gone .500 against the Blue Jays and Rays they’d be leading the AL Wild Card and in great position going into September. Instead we’re essentially writing the club’s obituary and wondering how it all went so wrong.
