The Washington Redskins have hired Ron Rivera as their coach, the team announced Wednesday, bringing the franchise a popular leader who is widely respected around the NFL.
“After several meetings with Coach Rivera, it was clear he is the right person to bring winning football back to Washington D.C.,” owner Dan Snyder said in a statement. “He is widely respected around the league as a man of great integrity and has proven to be one of the finest coaches in the country.”
In the same statement, Rivera expressed enthusiasm about the new job.
“While I love the storied history of the franchise, I am focused on the future and excited for the opportunity to win football games with this talented young team,” he said. “After meeting Dan Snyder, it was clear we are aligned in our passion for the game and he supports my vision to turn the team around. I look forward to surrounding myself with great people and getting to work.”