BOSTON — The Celtics, who have been using the .500 mark as a trampoline, headed back toward the ceiling on Friday night thanks to a 121-109 win over Atlanta. After shooting at a 60 percent clip throughout their win over the Celtics on Wednesday night, the Hawks returned to the snow-bound Garden on Friday and bumped into a very different kind of defensive presence by the home team.
As a result, and as preached by their coach, more stops translated into a better offensive flow, this time with the Celtics shooting at that 60 percent clip for most of the night. Kemba Walker turned in arguably his best game of the season with 28 points on 10-for-15 shooting, with Jayson Tatum adding 25 points.