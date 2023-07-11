After watching his father, Vladimir Guerrero win the Home Run Derby in 2007, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. now has a win of his own.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. took down Randy Arozarena with 25 home runs in the final of the 2023 Home Run Derby at T-Mobile Park. Arozarena hit 23 homers in the final round and had a 30-second bonus to tie Guerrero Jr. but came up short.
Guerrero Jr. slugged 72 total home runs to the win the crown.
Mariners young star Julio Rodríguez was determined to win in his home ballpark, setting a single-round Home Run Derby record in his first round with 41 homers. In that round, he matched up against Pete Alonso, a rematch of last year’s semifinal. Alonso is a two-time Derby champ, with wins in 2019 and 2021. But he only hit 21 homers against Rodríguez on Monday, forcing him out after the first round.
Guerrero Jr. cut Rodríguez’s derby short after the Mariner outfielder struggled in his second round, with 20 homers. Guerrero Jr. tied that mark in three minutes. With bonus time (for hitting two homers longer than 440 feet) he was able to clear the fence one more time to advance to the final.
Arozarena put on a show of his own until the end. Arozarena had 35 homers against Luis Robert Jr. to kick the derby’s favorite out in the second round.
Former Red Sox star Mookie Betts fell short in the first round with 11 homers against Guerrero Jr.’s 26. Betts was not confident in his chances before the Derby’s start.
“It sounds crazy,” Betts told media afterword with a laugh. “But I just don’t know how to do it.”
“Twenty-six was reachable,” Betts said. “But, it’s reachable for someone who knows how to hit home runs.”
Adley Rutschman was knocked out in the first round but impressed the crowd, switch-hitting during his bonus round. Rutschman competed in his three-minute period left-handed and hit 20 home runs. Then he switched to the right side of the plate and added seven more home runs in the 30-second bonus round.
