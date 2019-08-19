SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Justin Lee is turning into a known quantity for baseball fans of all ages.
The 12-year-old from South Riding threw the second no-hitter for Loudoun South American Little League on Sunday here at the Little League World Series.
The boys from Virginia, the southeast region champion and one of 16 teams to play for a world championship, are the dominant team in the early going in the tournament.
And they've yet to allow a hit.
Lee, middle reliever Liam Thyen and closer Chase Obstgarten combined to shut down New England champion Rhode Island, 3-0, on Friday. Lee returned to the mound Sunday and went the distance against Midwest champion Minnesota in a 11-0 win before a crowd of 15,447 at historic Howard J. Lamade Stadium.
In 54 pitches, 32 of them strikes, Lee struck out six batters and walked only two. The game ended after four innings because of Little League margin-of-victory rules.
"I have no words. It's just, I guess sometimes you get lucky and this week has been very fortunate for me," Lee said. "I've been getting to meet a lot of cool people. This whole thing, being here is all great and getting to throw two no-hitters feels amazing."
Virginia is the sixth team in Little League World Series history to throw multiple no-hitters in the same tournament. Pitchers have already thrown three no-hitters this year, including the two from Virginia and one from Caribbean champion Curaçao.
Virginia will face the winner of West regional champion Hawaii and Mid-Atlantic champion New Jersey on Wednesday in the United States semifinal.
Lee cruised through the first two innings with three strikeouts while inducing weak contact. Center fielder Liam Thyen robbed Minnesota of its best chance at a hit with a diving catch on a blooper behind second base to end the frame.
Lee barely needed help from the defense after that, as teammates calmly made routine play after routine play.
At the plate, Virginia pushed across three runs in the first off Thyen's bases-loaded-clearing double, then added five more in the second with a pair coming on another double from second baseman Colton Hicks.
Lee said he didn't know if he'd ever thrown a no-hitter before during his regular season at Loudoun South. He won't forget these two.