SEATTLE — Before Tuesday, Reese McGuire hadn’t played in more than a month and Alex Verdugo hadn’t looked like himself for longer. Home runs from both of them helped the Red Sox snap a three-game losing streak.
Verdugo and McGuire both took righty Bryce Miller deep as the Sox’ offense broke out of a mini-slump in a 6-4 win over the Mariners. On a night when Brayan Bello wasn’t at his sharpest, Boston totaled five extra-base hits. The Red Sox improved to 57-50 and will have a chance to win the series in Wednesday’s matinee finale.
Hours after both teams did little as baseball’s trade deadline came and went, Seattle got on the board first against the tantalizing Bello. Bello walked J.P. Crawford then allowed a single to Julio Rodríguez before Eugenio Suárez plated the first run of the game with an RBI single. Bello escaped further damage with three straight outs with the bases loaded.
Bello settled in and allowed the Red Sox to take the lead with a three-run fourth. With the bases loaded and one out, Christian Arroyo gave Boston the lead with a two-run, ground-rule double to left. The next batter, McGuire, lifted a sacrifice fly to plate Adam Duvall and make it a 3-1 game.
Verdugo then made it a four-run game with a two-run shot in the fifth, his first extra-base hit since July 17. Suárez closed the gap with a two-run homer of his own off Bello a half-inning later. McGuire’s first homer of the season made it 6-3 in the top of the sixth. Seattle got back within two runs with back-to-back doubles by Dominic Canzone and Ty France in the bottom of the frame.
Bello’s effort was far from his best of the season as he allowed four runs on eight hits in four innings while recording seven strikeouts. Boston’s bullpen, however, dominated. Chris Martin tossed a 1-2-3 inning, then after a Triston Casas throwing error put two runners in scoring position, Josh Winckowski struck out back-to-back batters to escape the jam. In the ninth, closer Kenley Jansen set the Mariners down in order, striking out Rodríguez to end it.
Masataka Yoshida and Triston Casas each had two hits for Boston in the victory. Arroyo, McGuire and Verdugo had two RBIs apiece.
