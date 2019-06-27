OMAHA, Neb. — They shot out of the gate like a cannon — single, single, single — and they jumped around inside and out of the dugout as Ako Thomas crossed home plate.
Michigan baseball, back in the visitors dugout at TD Ameritrade Park, wearing their road navy uniforms, had scored first again.
They had scored first in all four of their previous College World Series wins, which put them one win away from leaving a monumental mark in the 153-year-old Michigan history book with the school’s third national championship, but they needed more — one run was not going to be enough to beat Vanderbilt’s prolific offense.
They could not get it.
Slowly but surely, the Commodores would impose their will. They won their second national championship in school history on Wednesday night, beating Michigan, 8-2.
In their season-ending loss, Karl Kauffmann — the co-ace who won each of his first two games in Omaha — could not avoid self-inflicted damage.
After retiring the first two men of the third, Kauffmann loaded the bases on a single and two walks. A run would score on his third walk of the inning and two more on a single up the middle by Stephen Scott. A two-run single by JJ Bleday and a sacrifice fly to Ethan Paul gave Vanderbilt a five-run lead it would not reliquinish.