SOC-WORLDCUP-US

This is the final World Cup for Megan Rapinoe, a veteran of the USWNT. The U.S. lost in penalty kicks after three Americans, including Rapinoe, missed the from the dot.

 Jabin Botsford / Washington Post

MELBOURNE, Australia — Alyssa Naeher reached back with her right arm and slapped the ball away, and for a mind-bending moment Sunday night, as the players and a packed stadium awaited a ruling about whether the round-of-16 nail-biter would continue, the U.S. women’s national team was still alive in the World Cup.

