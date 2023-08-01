AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The U.S. women’s national soccer team advanced to the World Cup’s knockout stage Tuesday, but there was nothing impressive about the way the two-time defending champions accomplished it.
The 0-0 draw with Portugal was far from a championship performance as the Americans continued to sputter through the tournament. The result was just enough to claim second place in Group E and a round-of-16 meeting Sunday in Melbourne, likely against nemesis Sweden, but thoughts of becoming the first men’s or women’s team to win three consecutive titles seem so distant right now.
“It’s not like we played well, by any means,” Coach Vlatko Andonovski said. “We all know it’s not good enough. We’re not happy with our performance, but we qualified for the next round. We’re moving on.”
That was the only positive for the world’s top-ranked team to take from a distressing match against a first-time World Cup participant that the United States had beaten in all 10 previous meetings without conceding a goal.
How close did they come to their earliest elimination in program history? In second-half stoppage time, substitute Ana Capeta hit the right post with a low bid from the top of the box. Had that gone in, the Americans would’ve been eliminated. In eight previous tournaments, they have never been ousted before the semifinals.
“We know we can be better,” left back Crystal Dunn said. “It’s not like everyone’s sitting there like, ‘Wow, that was the most amazing performance we put together.’ But that’s where you have to dig deep. That’s what it takes to win a World Cup. It’s not easy to do this. Right now we are very fortunate to have another opportunity to put on a great performance.”
This was far from great — again. The U.S. team finished with a 1-0-2 record and five points, one point ahead of Portugal (1-1-1), which could only advance by winning.
The Netherlands (2-0-1) won the group with seven points. Even if the United States had won, it would’ve lost the first tiebreaker (goal differential) to the Dutch, who blasted Vietnam, 7-0.
The only other time the United States failed to win its group was 2011, when it parlayed a second-place finish into a championship appearance. This year marks the first time it has failed to win at least two of the three group matches.
“We’re disappointed in the way we played,” midfielder Lindsey Horan said. “Portugal made it really difficult on us. They wanted it bad. They had full belief, and I think we need a little bit more belief when we’re playing.”
After a promising start, the Americans never looked quite right. In fact, they looked like the lesser team desperate to earn a point against a fabled opponent.
“It was obviously a little bit clunky,” forward Megan Rapinoe said.
“We also should have solved problems a little bit better,” forward Alex Morgan said, “and made better decisions.”
It was more than that, though. The U.S. team was sloppy with its passing, never found a rhythm and seemed a step behind in almost every situation. After failing to capitalize on a wealth of opportunities in each of the first two matches, the Americans created few chances against Portugal.
“We have to get on the same page when it comes down to the final ball to the final person, and execute,” Andonovski said.
Even with midfielder Rose Lavelle making her first start of the tournament, the attack encountered head winds. Not only did she and her teammates fail to manufacture opportunities, Lavelle received her second yellow card of the tournament, meaning she will miss the round of 16.
It started well for the United States, which set the terms and played with commitment and fervor, but over the course of the game, Portugal was the better side.
Like in the first two matches, the Americans ran out of ideas and composure in dangerous positions. They made several unforced errors and lacked chemistry and imagination.
As the half wore on, Portugal became increasingly comfortable in possession, attacking through midfield and finding seams in the U.S. defense. The Americans were slow to react to almost everything.
“What we say to our girls is to change our mind-sets,” Portuguese Coach Francisco Neto said. “We cannot be afraid to play these games.”
Jessica Silva was clever with the ball and, on the best opportunity of the half, broke partially clear on the right side before sending a low shot wide of the far post. Portugal did not test goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher in the half, but its quality buildup offered promise for the second half.
Two minutes into the second half, the night grew weirder: Fire alarms sounded throughout the stadium and spectators were told to evacuate. The match continued and no one left. After three minutes, the alarms stopped. The U.S. emergency, though, continued.
In the 61st minute, Andonovski turned to the 38-year-old Megan Rapinoe, in place of Sophia Smith. The energy level rose but the issues remained.
With the Netherlands routing Vietnam, the possibility of the United States winning the group was long gone. It became a matter of not getting eliminated — an inconceivable possibility when this tournament began.
Portugal came within inches of taking the lead when Capeta’s shot hit the near post in the first of eight additional minutes. As the shot streaked beyond Naeher’s reach, the Portuguese players and staff members spilled off the bench and were ready to rush the field. Alas, they had to stop themselves.
And after eight minutes of stoppage time, the U.S. players and their thousands of supporters exhaled.
