DECINES-CHARPIEU, France — An evening that began with intrigue concerning a high-profile absence ended in high drama and full glory for the U.S. national soccer team Tuesday as it defeated England, 2-1, and advanced to the Women’s World Cup final for the third consecutive time.
When it ended, when seven minutes of stoppage time expired and some 20,000 U.S. fans were able to exhale, a mass of red-shirted Americans dashed toward goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher.
The quietest member of a personality-laden squad, and also the most scrutinized because of her lack of experience in major tournaments, Naeher had preserved the lead in the 85th minute by smothering Steph Houghton’s penalty kick.
And with that save, plus goals by Christen Press and Alex Morgan, the Americans continued their quest for a fourth World Cup trophy. At this same venue Sunday, they will face the winner of today’s semifinal between the Netherlands and Sweden.
The top-ranked U.S. team again did not have an easy time of it, winning by the same score for the third straight knockout game. It did it without Megan Rapinoe, the sensational and controversial forward who was sidelined with what she described as a slight hamstring strain.
She said she expects to be available Sunday.
England lost in the semifinals for the second straight World Cup.
In Rapinoe’s place, Press scored her first goal of the tournament. After England drew even moments later, Morgan notched the game-winner in the 31st minute as the Americans extended their unbeaten streak in World Cup games decided in regulation to a tournament-record 16.
The United States has not lost this year since an away defeat to France in January.
The Americans also survived two officiating decisions involving instant replay. On the first, England’s apparent goal was disallowed because Ellen White was offside before scoring. On the second, England was awarded a penalty kick because the video assistant referee spotted a foul on Becky Sauerbrunn.
Houghton, the English captain, did not strike it well, and Naeher was in position to make the save.
Her teammates have never wavered in their support and said they were not surprised Naeher rose to the occasion.
Naeher also made a terrific save in the first half, soaring to tip away Keira Walsh’s long-range blast.
At the other end, the Americans did what they do best: score first and score early.
In the 10th minute, Tobin Heath played the ball forward toward Rose Lavelle. Instead of taking possession, Lavelle dummied it, allowing it to roll behind her and through to the overlapping Kelley O’Hara.
The right back lofted a cross to the back side. Lucy Bronze, England’s celebrated defender, had lost track of Press, who, with perfect placement, headed the ball into the near top corner.
Previous early goals had come in the 12th, 11th, third, seventh and fifth minutes.
Badly outplayed to that point, England answered in the 19th on a terrific sequence. Beth Mead’s left-side cross bounced nicely for White. Slipping into a channel between center backs Sauerbrunn and Dahlkemper, the striker flicked the ball well out of the reach of Naeher and into the far side of the net for her sixth goal of the tournament.
The Americans went back ahead on a sequence that began behind the center circle. Dahlkemper launched a magnificent, 40-yard ball to Press’ chest at the sideline.
Press connected with Lindsey Horan. As Horan turned, Morgan made her run into the heart of the penalty area. She gained inside position on Demi Stokes and met Horan’s pinpoint delivery for an 8-yard header past Carly Telford.
Telford started in place of injured starter Karen Bardsley.
Against England, Morgan celebrated by mimicking a sip of tea.
In the 69th minute, White appeared to score another equalizer, splitting Dahlkemper and Sauerbrunn again and breaking in alone before beating Naeher with a low finish.
As England celebrated, the video assistant referee went to work. Referee Edina Alves Batista delayed the restart and waited for the video assistant referee to review the play.
The infraction was clear enough that Batista did not need to see it for herself and the VAR ruling erased the goal.
VAR came to the fore again near the end when Sauerbrunn clipped White in front of the net. This time, the call went for England. Naeher, though, preserved the lead.