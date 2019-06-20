LE HAVRE, France — The U.S. national soccer team's third group match of this Women's World Cup on Thursday felt like the first one.
Finally, after breezing to two victories and securing passage to the knockout stage, the reigning champions encountered a formidable foe and bitter rival that promised to provide a better measure of where they stand.
Rest assured, they continue to stand above.
With a 2-0 victory over Sweden at Stade Oceane, the top-ranked Americans finished group play with a perfect mark for the first time since 2003. They also completed the quartet having set a Women's World Cup record with 18 goals and without conceding a goal, the first time that has happened in their decorated history.
The United States will next face Spain on Monday in a round-of-16 match in Reims. In a friendly early this year, the United States defeated the No. 13 Spaniards, 1-0, in Alicante, Spain.
A victory would likely set up a showdown with third-ranked France in the quarterfinals in Paris.
Sweden, which entered with the same record as the United States but trailed on the goal-differential tiebreaker, finished second in the group and will play Canada on Monday in Paris.
Any suggestions Jill Ellis' squad would try to manipulate the path to the July 7 final by finishing second in Group F - thus avoiding France - were put to rest with a top-choice starting lineup and an early goal.
Lindsey Horan's goal in the third minute and an own goal five minutes into the second half, forced by Tobin Heath's mesmerizing footwork, helped avenge a penalty-kick defeat to Sweden in the 2016 Olympic quarterfinals.
The United States extended its 2019 winning streak to nine and shutout run to seven.
After flexing her roster depth by making seven changes for the second match, Ellis returned to her primary lineup, with two exceptions.
Becky Sauerbrunn, the back-line pillar, started her second consecutive match after missing the opener with a minor quadriceps injury.
However, Julie Ertz, who started in place of Sauerbrunn against Thailand and in defensive midfield against Chile, was sidelined by a hip contusion. Team officials said she was held out for precautionary reasons.
Leading to the match, the Swedes had spoken of their comfort and confidence in playing the United States, of the Americans perhaps overlooking them and of their success over the years in the rivalry.
The Americans, though, crackled from the start. They were fast and fluid, forcing Sweden to chase. Opportunities opened quickly.
In the third minute, Rapinoe served a low corner kick toward the near corner. Samantha Mewis, starting in Ertz's place, made a near-post run and redirected it with her right foot between the legs of a defender.
The ball skipped into the middle of the six-yard box, where the onrushing Horan poked it into the net for her second goal of the tournament.
The Swedes had been wary of U.S. set pieces, with coach Peter Gerhardsson saying a day earlier that Ellis had the "thickest binder in the world" of designed plays.
Typically, such a play would involve Ertz, an expert header of the ball, on the case to meet Rapinoe's placement. With Ertz absent, Ellis went deeper into the binder.
The Americans continued to fly, racing in transition, moving the ball side to side and testing Hedvig Lindahl from distance.
Sweden, though, is far better than the previous U.S. opponents, and when the Americans were sloppy with their passes in their own end, the Swedes turned opportunity into threats.
Goalkeeper Alyssa Neaher, untested in the first two outings, made routine saves on unimaginative shots. Her defenders were sound under pressure, limiting genuine chances in the penalty area. Crystal Dunn made several critical tackles.
The pace slowed, an advantageous turn for the Swedes. Without speed in play, the United States used ball movement and combinations in an attempt to unlock the resistance.
Since the 2016 defeat to the Swedes, Ellis had worked on diversifying her team's style and finding fresh ways to address varying defensive tactics.
At the start of the second half, Carli Lloyd replaced Alex Morgan at center forward. Morgan had appeared to hurt her knee late in the first half, though she remained in the match. There was no initial indication whether the substitution was necessitated by an injury.
Heath extended the lead in the 50th minute on a play that required video replay.
Megan Rapinoe targeted Lloyd at the top of the penalty area. Although Lloyd was a half-step offside, play continued without her direct involvement in the play.
A Swedish player deflected the ball to the back side. Heath took possession and worked defender Jonna Andersson with a series of foot fakes before driving an angled bid.
The ball nicked Andersson's extended foot and carried over Lindahl. Initially, Heath was credited with the goal, but because the attempt might not have been on the target without the deflection, it was ruled an own goal.
The video assistant referee recommended a review to determine whether Lloyd's positioning should nullify the goal. After a two-minute delay, the goal was certified.
Sweden did not have much to offer in the last 40-plus minutes, leaving both sides to look ahead to the knockout stage.