REIMS, France — Until Monday, the U.S. national soccer team’s trek through the Women’s World Cup was a demonstration in style and grace, in ruthlessness and scoring surges.
But after 90 minutes at sticky Stade Auguste-Delaune, then another seven minutes of stoppage time caused largely by the dissection of video replay, the 2-1 victory over Spain in the round of 16 elicited an opposite collection of words.
“We showed a lot of grit and experience,” said forward Megan Rapinoe, provider of two goals via penalty kicks, including the tiebreaker in the 75th minute.
“A lot of grit, a lot of resolve,” said Jill Ellis, the head coach seeking to guide the top-ranked Americans to consecutive championships.
“A brave performance ... winning by any means possible,” said center back Abby Dahlkemper, whose defensive unit conceded a goal for the first time since early April.
“We grinded this one out,” said goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher, who was partly at fault for Spain’s goal early in the testy match.
The United States was hardly at its best, but through perseverance, the penalty kicks and a late stand, it did its part to set up a dreamy quarterfinal against France on Friday in Paris. Both teams labored to make the match possible — France needed extra time to oust Brazil on Sunday — but here they are, the tournament favorite and greatest threat to the U.S. reign.
“What a showcase piece,” Ellis said. “I’m sure a lot of people would want it later in the tournament. I think myself and [French Coach Corinne Diacre] probably are both like, ‘You know what? We’ve got good players, good teams, a good setup, let’s go for it.’ “
The Americans did not have an easy time winning their 10th consecutive match and extending their unbeaten streak to 12. Rapinoe scored early and late, but Spain, in its second World Cup and first knockout match, was on even terms much of the match.
This was a far cry from the U.S. rout of Thailand, the dominant victory over Chile and the thorough triumph against Sweden.
“We gave the best team in the world a run for their money,” Spanish Coach Jorge Vilda said through an interpreter.
From the start, the Spaniards made clear they would not become another U.S. pushover. They had been emboldened by a 1-0 defeat to the Americans in a friendly early in the year and were not the slightest bit intimidated.
Their technical skill and confidence in possession — plus, some overheated challenges — tested the Americans more than they have been accustomed. Also, the U.S. defense seemed a little uncomfortable in the beginning — a harbinger of an awful thing to come.
First, though, the Americans went ahead in the seventh minute after Maria Leon took down Tobin Heath infiltrating the right side of the penalty area. Rapinoe converted.
Less than three minutes later, calamity struck. Naeher made a mistake by playing the ball short out of the penalty area to Becky Sauerbrunn, who erred in trying to take possession instead of clearing it from danger.
Lucia Garcia applied high pressure and poked the ball to Jennifer Hermoso, who, with Naeher out of position, lifted a 22-yard shot into the top right corner.
The United States had not conceded a goal since Australia’s Sam Kerr scored late in a friendly in April — a span of 649 minutes.
“Those moments, they can absolutely destroy a team, unravel a team,” Ellis said. “The mental capacity and strength of this team, they kind of parked it and moved on.”
They did move on but struggled to seize control.
Things were not working, but Ellis did not make any substitutions, despite employing the deepest roster in the tournament.
“As a coach, you have to know your players and read those moments,” Ellis said. “There was momentum and some of them grew into it.”
With tension growing, the Americans went ahead on another penalty kick. With Rose Lavelle and Alex Morgan pursuing the ball in the box, Spain’s Virginia Torrecilla raised her right foot and caught Lavelle on the side of her lower right leg.
Referee Katalin Kulcsar awarded the penalty. The Spanish players were incensed.
Kulcsar took the advice of the video assistant referee and trotted to the sideline to watch replays. She determined there was not anything that would prompt her to overturn the call.
“There was definitely contact,” Lavelle said.
As she did on her early goal, Rapinoe targeted the left side and beat goalkeeper Sandra Panos.
Rapinoe’s go-ahead kick, Sauerbrunn said, took her and Naeher off the hook for Spain’s tying goal.
“She is never going to have to buy another drink,” the veteran defender said. “I will supply her with whatever she needs.”
Deep in stoppage time, Spain pleaded for a penalty of its own. Kulcsar allowed play to continue. It appeared to be the right decision.
At the final whistle, the Americans displayed more relief than unbridled joy.
This was, after all, a test like no other in this tournament.
“As we get into these knockout rounds, it’s more stressful, more pressure,” Rapinoe said. “These games are more intense. Every team lifts the level. For us, it was important to stay in it ... keep grinding, keep together.”
Next: France.
“This is the game,” Rapinoe said, “everyone had circled.”