SPORTS-BKCUCONN-GONZAGA-PREVIEW-LA

UCLA’s Kenneth Nwuba, left, is knocked to the ground as Gonzaga’s Drew Timme spins to the basket in the first half of their Sweet 16 matchup Thursday.

 Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times

LAS VEGAS — Once upon a time, the UConn men were hurtling toward the Final Four and Gonzaga stood in the way.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.