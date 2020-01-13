DURHAM — Sophomore defenseman Will MacKinnon scored the game-winning goal in overtime as the University of New Hampshire men’s hockey team defeated No. 11 Northeastern, 5-4, Saturday night before 5,091 at the Whittemore Center.
With the win, the Wildcats are now 11-8-1 overall (5-5-0 Hockey East), while Northeastern falls to 13-6-2 (7-5-1 HEA).
UNH now has five overtime wins this season which ties the school record that was set in 1972-73. Four of the five overtime wins are at the Whittemore Center. UNH is 8-1-0 at home which ties its best home start in eight seasons. The overtime winner was MacKinnon’s first goal of the season. Sophomore Filip Engarås had three assists in the game.
The Wildcats will return to action for a home-and-home series with No. 12 Providence Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Friday’s game is at Schneider Arena in Providence, while the contest on Saturday is at the Whittemore Center. NESN will televise both games.