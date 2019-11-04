DURHAM — The first half was rough.
The University of New Hampshire football team opened Saturday’s game against No. 11 Villanova in Wildcat Stadium with a nice scoring drive, but things went sour from there. By halftime, the home team appeared to be in big trouble in a game it desperately needed to win.
But some adjustments during the break — both in scheme and attitude — turned the game around and UNH roared back for a 28-20 triumph, setting up another huge game, this one at No. 2 James Madison University Saturday at 3:30 in Harrisonburg, Va.
The Wildcats are 5-3 overall and have a 4-1 record in the Colonial Athletic Association. James Madison, which did not play this weekend, has won eight straight games and is 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the CAA.
UNH is down to its last three regular games. The Wildcats play at Albany on Saturday, Nov. 16, and then return home to close out the regular season with a Senior Day Border Battle against Maine for the Brice-Cowell Musket on Saturday, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.
Interim head coach Ricky Santos, none too happy with how the first half played out against Villanova, sprinted off the field when it ended.
The visitors led 20-7 at the break and were receiving the ball to open the second. UNH had not trailed by more than three points at the half in any game this season and had not been behind at the half at all since the second game of the season.
One of the few bright spots was that an interception in the end zone late by junior safety Evan Horn had kept the margin from being even greater.
The Wildcat coaching staff had some work to do on tweaking its game-plans for the second half and Santos had a message to send.
“It was more challenging the guys,” Santos said. “Are we really going to let them come into our place and play harder than us? Nobody in the locker room was going to allow that to happen. They all looked me in the eye and were like, we’re going to go for it, we’re going to forge this thing ahead and going to compete our butts off, and that’s what we did.”
There were a few X’s and O’s thrown in as well.
“We just decided to pound the rock and as an O-line, we love that,” said junior offensive lineman Jack Carroll. “That got us going.”
Sophomore Carlos Washington Jr. broke away for a 31-yard scoring run — after a couple of 15-yard passes by freshman quarterback Max Brosmer had moved the chains — and the Wildcats were on their way.
The defense adjusted, too.
“They did a really good job in the first half showing us things we hadn’t seen them do before,” said defensive coordinator John Lyons. “It was like we were one step behind them. We were always trying to catch up to them and fix things that were causing us problems. At halftime we were able to try to come with a decent plan for something we hadn’t prepared for at all. It’s hard. It’s really hard. We kept talking about it, but there’s a lot of stuff going on. We were just able to finally settle our kids down and then made a couple of adjustments.”
Those tweaks were delivered with a message as well.
“You’ve got to fix things,” Lyons said. “But it was more, this is what they’re doing This is what we’ve got to do. And then it’s, C’mon, man. Let’s start playing. Guys have got to make plays. Nobody was making any plays in the first half. We were catching. We were back on our heels.”
The first series to open the second half was crucial. Junior defensive tackle Elijah Lewis stuffed a running back for a loss of three yards. Villanova gained 12 yards on a pass play and it was 3rd and 1. Lewis again came up with a big stop for no gain and Villanova had to punt.
“I think we got a little bit of confidence and we started going after them and we started believing we could do it,” Lyons said.
The offense, mixing run and pass plays, turned that possession into Washington’s touchdown run.
Another defensive stop and another offensive drive set up a Brosmer pass to redshirt freshman running back Dylan Laube that resulted in a 31-yard touchdown for the lead.
Brosmer and Laube struck again in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring. Brosmer completed 25 of his 32 passes for 276 yards and three scores with career days in completions, yardage and TDs.
The defense tossed a second half shutout and overall the Wildcats had their fifth win in their last six games and kept their playoff hopes alive and well.
Winning their last three games would assure UNH of a spot in the playoffs. Two wins would give the Wildcats a strong case for an at-large bid.
For this week, James Madison will be plenty to worry about.