The Celtics fourth-straight victory looked like it was going to be easy in the third quarter. It appeared in jeopardy midway through the fourth quarter. But Boston held on for a 116-107 win Friday at TD Garden.
The Celtics looked like they were going to roll, leading 81-54 with 6:38 left in the third. The Wizards, who came in with two wins in eight games, had shown very little fight to that point. But when Boston started coasting, Washington began chipping away. They cut it all the way to 96-81 at the end of the third, opened the fourth on a 14-3 run to 99-95, forcing a Celtics time out with 7:34 left.
Payton Pritchard slowed the avalanche with a 3-pointer that pushed Boston back up 102-95. Marcus Smart followed with two free throws and Tacko Fall grabbed a loose ball and dunked it to make it 106-95 to give the home team a little breathing room.
But a pair of 3-pointers by Davis Bertans made it tight again at 106-101 with just over three minutes left.
After Jayson Tatum’s 3-point try circled the rim twice and popped out, Jaylen Brown made a three with 2:08 left, extending the Celtics’ lead to 109-101.
Tatum finished with 32 points. Brown added 27 and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Celtics (7-3).
Bradley Beal scored 41 points giving him 101 in two games.