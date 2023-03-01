The Bruins pulled out their most improbable victory of this history-making season on Tuesday in Calgary.
The B’s were outshot 57-19, but Linus Ullmark cemented his Vezina Trophy credentials with a career-high and franchise-record 54 saves and his teammates, out on their feet for the better part of 55 minutes, tied the game late and then Charlie McAvoy scored the game-winner with 4.3 seconds left in overtime to left the B’s to the 4-3 win. Dmitry Orlov also had two goals and an assist.
The win stretched the B’s win streak to a season-long eight games, but for a while it appeared that Ullmark’s Herculean effort would go for naught.
Miraculously, the B’s took a 2-1 lead into the third period, despite being outshot 39-9 through the first 40 minutes. But Ullmark could only preserve the lead for so long.
The Flames scored twice midway through the third period. First Dillon Dube broke free when McAvoy was over-committed to the left side. Dube was all alone to take Tyler Toffoli’s pass and he snapped the equalizer past Ullmark.
Then after a Connor Clifton turnover, Jonathan Huberdeau banked the puck off Clifton to give the Flames a hard-earned 3-2 lead at 9:33.
But the B’s weren’t quite done yet, tying it on the power play. Jake DeBrusk took a big hit from two Flames, opening the ice for Orlov and he fed Pavel Zacha for a pretty backdoor goal with 5:53 left to go in regulation.
In OT, Jacob Markstrom made a breakaway stop on David Pastrnak and then robbed Patrice Bergeron. But with time running down, Brad Marchand doggedly won a puck behind the net, fed Bergeron and the captain dished to McAvoy for the winner.
As one would have expected of the Flames, who entered the game four points out of a Western Conference playoff spot, they came out strong. Calgary landed the first six shots of the game and Ullmark had to be sharp.
And then when the Flames opened the door a crack, they found themselves down 1-0. In his third game as a Bruin, Orlov found himself on his third pairing, playing his off side with Hampus Lindholm while Brandon Carlo became the latest to sit out in the B’s new rotation on the back end. At 4:47 of the first, Orlov showed again why the B’s got him.
Orlov took a feed from Lindholm, saw that the Calgary defensemen were sinking back and took the ice in front of. From the high slot, Orlov snapped his first goal as a Bruin over old friend Daniel Vladar’s blocker for the 1-0 lead.
Orlov wasn’t done. Later in the period, Bergeron won an offensive zone draw in the left circle. The puck slid slowly to Orlov’s position on the right side and he simply hammered a one-timer past Vladar’s glove at 13:39.
The B’s would take the 2-0 lead into the first intermission, but they did not play well at all. Whether it was Calgary’s desperation or their own heavy legs from playing on Monday in Edmonton, the B’s were outshot, 19-5. Ullmark was tremendous in the first. He stopped Huberdeau on a clean break-in then later made a terrific left pad on save on Elias Lindholm off a rebound of a Dillon Dube shot.
It didn’t get much better.
As well as Calgary played in the first, coach Darryl Sutter wasn’t going to wait for Vladar to get comfortable. He yanked him in favor of Jacob Markstrom to start the second and, all of a sudden, the Flames’ hard work paid off 1:07 into the second.
The Flames continued to pour it on, and Ullmark kept answering the bell. He stopped a Mikael Backlund on a shorthanded breakaway, then made two 10-bell saves on Milan Lucic, the first one on a 2-on-1 and the second a glove stop off a rebound on the doorstep.
