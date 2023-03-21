STORRS, Conn. — For all the injuries and adversity faced in a season head coach Geno Auriemma has likened to a Greek play, unlike any of his other 37 at the helm, the UConn women’s basketball team is back in the same spot it usually is at this time of year.
The second-seeded Huskies advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament for the 29th consecutive season with a 77-58 victory over seventh-seeded Baylor on Monday night at Gampel Pavilion.
UConn trailed 24-18 at the end of the first quarter, but outscored Baylor 59-34 the rest of the way to advance. With the victory, the Huskies (31-5) head to Seattle, where they will face No. 3 Ohio State on Saturday at Climate Pledge Arena.
“There was a period of time during that game where I thought, ‘We’re really really, really in big trouble,’ because we were having so much trouble executing the defensive game plan that we wanted,” Auriemma said. “So that whole first half was a struggle, struggle, struggle, struggle. And we came out in the second half and I don’t think there was ever a time where I didn’t think we would win the game. The change in our players and the defensive changes that we made and the intensity level that we played at, it’s probably one of the more gratifying wins that I’ve had in this building.”
In her fifth game back from a right knee injury, Azzi Fudd led the Huskies with 22 points — her most since Nov. 27, 2022.
Aaliyah Edwards added 19 points and four rebounds. Dorka Juhász (11 points, seven rebounds, three assists) and Caroline Ducharme (10 points, six rebounds, three assists. were also in double figures.
Nika Mühl dished out 10 assists, while also adding four points, four rebounds and two steals. Aubrey Griffin did a little bit of everything and finished with 12 rebounds, four points and three assists.
“I thought today everyone that played played really well,” Auriemma said. “That’s when we’re at our best … When we get the balance that we got tonight, that’s when we’re a really, really good team.”
UConn jumped out to an early lead in its first round game against 15-seed Vermont, but faced much stiffer competition this time around. Baylor had a hot shooting hand early, making 50% of its first 10 attempts from the field, including three 3-pointers. The Bears would later go on a 8-0 run, where it hit two more triples.
The Huskies trailed 24-18 at the end of the first after leaving Bella Fontleroy wide open for another 3-pointer. Baylor shot 6 of 11 from deep in the opening frame. And it didn’t help that UConn committed six turnovers, leading to seven points for its opponent.
UConn opened the second quarter with a different level of defensive intensity and turned that into momentum on the other end of the floor to regain the lead. Edwards opened the scoring with a long jumper off a pass from Ducharme. The sophomore guard then knocked a big shot of her own, a triple from the right wing. After the Huskies got another defensive stop, Edwards scored a layup to give UConn a 25-24 lead and force a Baylor timeout with under eight minutes left.
Edwards made another layup out of the timeout and then Ducharme hit a long jumper. Shortly after Edwards scored inside yet again, Griffin grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back up for a score. Lou Lopez Sénéchal drove inside for a tough layup to top things off, and just like that the Huskies led 35-26 with midway through the second. They had opened the quarter on a 17-2 run.
Baylor cut into the lead later in the quarter as UConn went scoreless for nearly four minutes and Edwards picked up her third foul. Mühl, who dished out six assists in the first half, broke the drought in dramatic fashion entering the halftime break, though. The junior guard got a halfcourt heave to fall at the buzzer, sending the Gampel crowd into a loud frenzy.
“Tonight was incredible,” Fudd said. “We can always count on the fans, the students to come out and give us the energy we need, the hype we need.”
With that bucket, the Huskies led Baylor 40-35 at halftime. They had outscored the Bears 22-11 in the second quarter, shooting 66.7% from the field while holding their opponent to a 23.1% mark. Still, the Bears shot 8 of 17 (47.1%) from deep in the first half.
Edwards was called for her fourth foul less than three minutes into the third quarter. Auriemma was left with no choice but to sub her out, leaving the Huskies without their arguably best player through the start of the postseason.
After Ja’Mee Asberry drained a 3-pointer and followed it up with a steal-and-score to trim UConn’s lead to 45-44, Auriemma called timeout with 6:09 left.
And then Fudd got hot. The sophomore guard scored three consecutive shots for the Huskies, first a pull-up jumper, then a layup and another pull-up jumper to top it off. With a layup from Juhasz after that, UConn was up 53-46 with 4:15 left in the third.
Later in the quarter, UConn went on a 10-0 run in less than three and half minutes later to go up 14 points. Fudd had two triples and a layup during the spurt.
The Huskies led 62-50 at the end of the third quarter. Fudd scored 16 points in the third, but beyond the scoring it was Griffin doing the little things that made all the difference for UConn to take control. After only playing less than six and a half minutes last game due to back spasms, Griffin had six rebounds — four on the offensive glass — a steal and a block in the third.
“I thought when Aaliyah Edwards picked up her fourth foul that would be a momentum changer for us,” Baylor head coach Nicki Collen said. “Ironically, it was the opposite. Aubrey Griffin came in and to me was the difference maker for them … the way she was flying around, she just changed the energy for this whole team. And obviously Azzi Fudd looked like the Azzi we were watching in November before she got hurt.”
UConn got its lead up to 15 points two minutes into the fourth quarter after a 3-pointer from Ducharme.
Edwards subbed back into the game with 6:48 left and made an and-one layup shortly after. And then she got another to go, putting UConn up 72-55 with 5:20 left.
Lopez Sénéchal hit the dagger with a 3-pointer little over two minutes left. With UConn up 77-58, Baylor called timeout shortly after that, but it was too little, too late. The Huskies were moving on to the next round.
“We usually come into this tournament, we got everybody healthy for the most part, we’re rolling, and we just storm through the tournament,” Auriemma said. “This year none of that was true. Everything was a struggle. Everything was hard. And for us to be in the position that we’re in, to go to the same place where so many other UConn teams have gone, yet having gone through so much more than I think any other UConn team has had to go through, I was really proud of them.”
