HARTFORD, Conn. — The crowd began filing out of the XL Center and pouring onto the surrounding streets Thursday just before 9 p.m. and I sincerely hope for all of us — for Connecticut, for Tennessee, for college basketball — that enough of the right people had already come to the following conclusion: This game needs to be played every ... single ... year.
Put ink to another contract, people. UConn-Tennessee, we understand, can’t quite be what it once was, just like Thursday’s announced attendance of 13,659 wasn’t quite a sellout, but the first meeting in 13 years between these giants was something to behold nonetheless.
Eight years after Pat Summitt’s retirement, and four years after her death, there was something incomplete, of course, even a sense of melancholy that had Geno Auriemma pausing to collect his emotions after UConn’s 60-45 victory.
Yet for a couple of hours there was an energy and a level of entertainment that is brought out only by this matchup.
UConn-Tennessee is nothing to pooh-pooh, even after hibernation. The matchup, the series, the rivalry — however you want to label something that once captivated the sports world — is different than everything else. Still. It is better. Still. All these years later, those orange jerseys bring out something in a UConn crowd like nothing else can and the building was electric.
The pep band? On point. The PA guy’s over-the-top, way-too-loud, delivery that usually has me grabbing ear plugs? He never sounded better. The fans were engaged. UConn played as hard as it has all season and that’s no coincidence. Who knows what the ESPN ratings were? But if that medium was able to convey half of what the event actually felt like, it was must-see TV.
The entire night was a toe-tapping, ear-splitting good time. All the ’80s songs played during timeouts were fresh. I think at one point I even spotted Dee Rowe breakdancing behind the UConn bench in Section 114.
Anyone else see that?
Anyway, Thursday was not a night you walk away from without making sure to order up some more. The teams will meet again next season in Knoxville and nothing is guaranteed after that. That should change.
“I told the players this at the beginning of the game,” Auriemma said. “I said, ‘The only people who are going to have fun are you guys, if you do this right. You have the ability to actually impact the game. Your parents are dying because they’re scared to death you’re going to play lousy. The coaches are whacked out because they’re not sure whether you’re going to execute. The fans are going to lose their mind if their team loses. So the only guys who are going to have any fun are the guys on the court.’ ”
UConn sure had fun. The Huskies dominated the second half of a game that was a beautiful mess, all kinds of tension threaded together by a bunch of missed shots and turnovers (27 by Tennessee).
At certain points, it looked like giant pinball, or a bunch of kids chasing the ball of cheese down that English hillside. Somewhere Diana Taurasi and Chamique Holdsclaw were shaking their heads.
Right, the level of play is not what we were accustomed to between 1995 and 2007. This was the ninth game, of 23 in the series, held in Connecticut and the previous eight were sellouts. So this is not what it was, for several reasons.
Still …
“The first thing that stands out is the atmosphere,” Tennessee Coach Kellie Harper said. “Players come to the University of Tennessee to play in big atmospheres, whether that’s in Thompson Boling Arena or somewhere else. And, obviously, we were able to do that [Thursday]. And that’s fun. It’s a big stage. … It felt like a rivalry to me.”
Does the future of the sport depend on it? Of course not. Are there other great rivalries? Absolutely. Tennessee has South Carolina and Mississippi State the way UConn has Notre Dame.
Who knows what can actually become of the UConn-Tennessee again but it’s worth finding out. It certainly adds something to what college basketball already offers. It helps both programs.
Auriemma never felt it was necessary to resume the series. But when he was presented with the framework for “The Basketball Hall of Fame Revival Series,” he was immediately on board. A portion of proceeds went to the Hall of Fame and the Pat Summitt Foundation.
At halftime, with Auriemma and Harper side-by-side at midcourt, UConn presented a $10,000 check to the Summitt Foundation. When that foundation was started shortly after Summitt’s diagnosis with early-onset Alzheimer’s in 2011, Auriemma was the first to donate. Summitt was on his mind before and after the game.
“When you’re our age, as a coach, and you’re still able to do this after all these years when so many people who were our contemporaries are not here with us any longer, it does make you kind of reflect back a little bit,” said Auriemma, 65, in his 35th season at UConn. “Things we used to take for granted … For a while there it was, ‘When’s the Tennessee game? Geno and Pat, Pat and Geno, Geno and Pat, Pat and Geno.’ Leading up to [Thursday’s] game, it was more like ‘I’m fortunate to still be able to do this.’
“It wasn’t the same. I miss ...” Auriemma was clearly upset. He paused.
“I miss having her there. I miss looking forward to having her there. I didn’t miss having to coach against her. But I miss looking forward to it, for sure.”
UConn-Tennessee is missing a pillar, obviously. It’s missing the momentum it generated, and some other ingredients. But it still has something. It has more than enough.
“It’s completely different on the sideline, it’s completely different on the court,” Auriemma said. “The only thing similar was their uniforms. But it’s still Tennessee. It’s still everybody getting excited about it. I got texts from lots of people saying this is great for women’s basketball. I guess.”
Auriemma added that he felt the atmosphere was the same as it has been for games against Baylor, Notre Dame, Louisville.
No. It was better. It was something that should happen every … single … year.
“Everything has kind of a cycle,” Auriemma said. “That doesn’t mean it can’t be something special. Who knows? It could be.”