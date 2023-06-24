STORRS, Conn. — UConn has rewarded Dan Hurley for his successful run as head men’s basketball coach with a new six-year contract worth $32.1 million.
Athletic director David Benedict announced Thursday that the school has agreed upon terms with Hurley, who guided the program’s fifth national championship in April in his fifth season in charge.
Hurley’s new contract will run through 2029 and provides an opportunity for “additional compensation in the form of performance-based incentives.”
In a released statement, Hurley, 50, thanked his players and staff for “helping to make this climb possible.”
“Coaching at the University of Connecticut is an honor and we intend to build on our success as one of the premier programs in college basketball,” Hurley said.
Prior to Hurley’s arrival in Storrs in 2018, UConn suffered through three straight losing seasons. He returned the program to national prominence, going from 16-17 in his first season to 31-8 and a national title last season. He’s led the Huskies to three straight NCAA tournaments and posted a 104-55 record overall. And he helped UConn make a smooth transition from the American Athletic Conference to the Big East in 2020.
He’s also excelled in recruiting and player development, adding a top five nationally ranked recruiting class for the upcoming season and helping turn three players — Jordan Hawkins, Andre Jackson and Adama Sanogo — into 2023 NBA draft candidates.
In his 13-year coaching career, Hurley owns a 255-160 overall record.
