CHICAGO — UConn’s 84-74 win over DePaul Monday night was, for the Huskies’ second straight game, a tale of two halves.
But unlike last week’s blowout win over Notre Dame, the Huskies’ second-half breakdown put them in an extremely precarious position.
UConn saw its 26-point halftime-lead shrink to 13 going into the final frame, which the relentless Blue Demons started on a 10-1 run to close within four with 7:17 to play.
The Huskies were able to escape Chicago unscathed, with clutch baskets from Crystal Dangerfield and Christyn Williams eventually giving the Huskies a double-digit lead with 2:39 remaining that they would maintain for the rest of the game.
But with DePaul’s hustle and hot three-point shooting bringing it back into the game, it certainly felt that things could have ended a bit differently.
Megan Walker and Dangerfield led all scorers with 22 points, while Olivia Nelson-Ododa scored a career-high 19 points. Dangerfield hit four of her five three-point attempts in the first half on her way to ending the half with 17, with Walker not far behind her at 15.
No. 2 UConn (9-0) got out to a 10-2 lead, which featured the first two made threes of the game, before building a 13-point advantage by the end of the first quarter and doubling it by the end of the half, with a three-pointer at the buzzer from Dangerfield putting the Huskies up 55-29.
UConn converted eight threes on 13 makes in the first 20 minutes, while DePaul, which averages 12 makes from deep per game, only netted two. The Huskies owned a significant height advantage over the Blue Demons, also dominated the glass, grabbing as many rebounds in the first half (29) as DePaul had points before the break.
But the second half was all DePaul, with the Blue Demons going 9-for-19 from beyond the arc and improving dramatically on the boards to ultimately best the Huskies 45-29 in the final 20 minutes.
The Blue Demons started the third quarter on a 14-5 run to cut deficit to 17 before pair of threes and a steal-and-score from DePaul closed it to 14 with 1:05 left in the third. UConn was ultimately outscored 27-14 in the third frame.
After DePaul had cut UConn’s lead to four early in the fourth, Nelson-Ododa scored back-to-back baskets to give the Huskies an eight-point advantage, but a pair of DePaul threes made it a two-possession game once more.
A mid-range jumper from Dangerfield and steal-and-score from Williams gave UConn slightly more breathing room, putting the team up 82-72, with less than three minutes to play. DePaul would not convert from the field for the rest of the game, only scoring a pair of free-throws.