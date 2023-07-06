SPORTS-GLF-USWOMENSOPEN-ZHANG-GET

Rose Zhang speaks to the media prior to the 78th U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach on Wednesday.

 Harry How / Getty Images

It was at Pebble Beach, the storied golf course on the cliffs of the Pacific Ocean, that 20-year-old Rose Zhang set the women’s course record with a nine-under-par 63 last fall.

Tags






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.