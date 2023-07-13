SAN DIEGO — Three days after the U.S. men’s national soccer team fell behind in extra time to find itself on the verge of Concacaf Gold Cup elimination, only to rally for a dramatic equalizer and send the match to penalty kicks, the Americans did it all again Wednesday night at Snapdragon Stadium.
But this time, goalkeeper Matt Turner couldn’t bail out his squad with multiple shootout saves. With a 5-4 loss on penalties after a 1-1 draw, the United States fell in the semifinals and failed to advance to the Gold Cup title game for just the second time in the past 10 editions of the biennial tournament.
“We hung in there,” Turner said. “We made some bad plays and made some good plays. But at the end of the day, it came down to a penalty shootout. Going through 120 [minutes] and penalties twice in [four] days is just emotional.”
The shootout came after Jesús Ferreira’s 105th-minute volley knotted it at 1, following Iván Anderson’s go-ahead goal for Panama in the 99th. Panama goalkeeper Orlando Mosquera denied Ferreira and Cristian Roldan in penalties before Adalberto Carrasquilla converted the clinching shot. After Turner made two saves (and one shot hit the crossbar) against Canada in Sunday’s win in Cincinnati, he could deny just one of Panama’s six attempts.
The Panamanians advanced to face Mexico, which topped Jamaica, 3-0, in Las Vegas in the evening’s other semifinal, on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
“We had an objective to come here and win a second trophy,” U.S. interim coach B.J. Callaghan said. “We’re disappointed that we weren’t able to achieve that. But we also had other objectives.”
With Callaghan in charge until the recently rehired Gregg Berhalter takes the reins and a largely second-string squad roaming the field, the United States entered the Gold Cup with the understanding that the regional championship would be no bellwether for the broader state of the program.
After the full-strength U.S. team defended its Concacaf Nations League crown last month, the Americans fell short of retaining both regional titles they won in the summer of 2021. But as Berhalter returns and the United States looks ahead to friendlies and the start of the next Nations League campaign in the fall, fringe players such as James Sands, Gianluca Busio and Brandon Vazquez can point to promising Gold Cup performances as they vie for future call-ups.
After a scoreless 90 minutes, Wednesday’s match came to life in extra time. Panama took the lead when Anderson darted behind the U.S. back line, took a touch around the charging Turner and slotted into an empty net.
The United States responded six minutes later, mirroring its comeback Sunday after Canada took the lead in extra time. Jordan Morris headed Matt Miazga’s hopeful service toward the top of the box, where Ferreira coolly volleyed it into the corner for his seventh goal of the tournament — augmenting his Gold Cup lead in that category.
“No matter what goes on, we stick together and we persevere,” Morris said. “To do that a couple of games in a row was big.”
