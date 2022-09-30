SPORTS-FBN-DOLPHINS-BENGALS-GET

Medical staff tend to Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa as he is carted off on a stretcher after an injury during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday.

 Dylan Buell / Getty Images

CINCINNATI — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken off the field on a stretcher and the Dolphins’ 3-0 start to the 2022 NFL season came to an end in a 27-15 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Thursday night.






