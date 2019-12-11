PHILADELPHIA — President Donald Trump will travel to Philadelphia to attend the Army-Navy game at Lincoln Financial Field for the second year in the row.
It is not yet known if he will officiate at the coin toss as he did last year.
This will be Trump’s third Army-Navy Game. He attended his first in Baltimore as president-elect in 2016.
He is the 10th president, starting with President Theodore Roosevelt, to attend the annual rivalry game, now in its 120th year between the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., and the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
Tradition calls for the president to sit for one half with the Army and the other half with Navy.
Navy leads the matchup 60–52–7, but Army has won the last three games.
This will be the 89th time Philadelphia has hosted the two military academies and it will the 13th time the game will be played at the Linc. The city has been the host so many times because it is considered the halfway point between the two schools.
The game will be Trump’s second high-profile visit to Pennsylvania this week. He was in Hershey Tuesday for a rally.
