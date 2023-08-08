BOSTON — As recently as Sunday, the expectation was that Trevor Story, sidelined for much of the season while recovering from elbow surgery in January, would finish out his 20-day rehab assignment with the Worcester Red Sox and be activated later in the homestand, perhaps on Friday.
But in something of an about-face, Story announced Monday that he was pushing up his timetable, and after a day of recovery Monday, would come off the 60-day IL Tuesday and rejoin the Boston lineup.
“I think getting those game reps (during the rehab assignment) was a big part of the progression,” said Story. “It felt like the work went really well down in Portland and Worcester. (It was) kind of a mini-spring training if you will, is what it took for me to feel like the body is ready to go. There will be some ebbs and flows to it, but I think I’m ready to go now, so I’m excited.”
Story said he wanted to experience some “back-to-backs” — that is, playing games on consecutive days — to see how his body recovered from that workload.
“Going every other day has been really good,” he said, noting that will be the plan for this week. “I think pushing the back-to-backs to next week is kind of something we’re looking at. Rather than go every other day in Worcester again, it was kind of my call to be ready to go (Tuesday) and go every other day for at least this first week.”
Story is confident that he won’t be restricted on the field when he does play. He’s made long throws from the shortstop hole, and the surgically-repaired right elbow has held up fine.
Story last played in a regular season major league game on Sept. 11, 2022. That’s why he’s eagerly awaiting a return to doing what he loves most.
“My biggest passion in life is playing baseball,” he said, “and when you can’t do it for 10 months, it weighs on you a little bit. I’m just really excited to jump in this race, be back with the guys and help the guys on this team.”
