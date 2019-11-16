The Gophers football team’s victory over then-No. 4 Penn State last Saturday was hardly unprecedented. In 1999, a promising and accomplished coach named Glen Mason led the Gophers to an upset of second-ranked Penn State in Happy Valley.
Objectively, because of rankings and site, Mason’s upset was more impressive. Mason also led the Gophers to victory at the Big House in Ann Arbor.
The Gophers have won big games before. They have upset highly ranked teams and traditional powers before.
What was different about their latest upset was that it didn’t look like an upset.
Saturday, the Gophers faced the fourth-ranked team in the country and beat it, and there was little doubt that the better team won.
The Gophers fielded the better quarterback, the two best receivers, the best defensive back and, at least on that day, the better coach. There was nothing flukish about the victory.
Perhaps just as important for coach P.J. Fleck and his program, the Gophers passed the eye test even for those who, after watching Gophers fans storm the field at TCF Bank Stadium, watched NFL scouts storm the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Gophers have graduated players to the NFL, but few have made an impact. Laurence Maroney was a first-round draft pick who started 17 NFL games. Tyrone Carter bounced around the league. Eric Decker is the rare Gophers star who became an NFL star.
There are great college players who don’t excel in the NFL, and there is nothing wrong with that. This crop of Gophers, though, looks different.
Bateman may be the best player the Gophers have featured since Decker.