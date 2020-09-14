NEW ORLEANS — When Tom Brady led the Bucs onto the field Sunday against the Saints, they had a confidence in their eyes, a strut in their stride and belief in their hearts.
They had the greatest quarterback in NFL history. What could go wrong?
Brady even directed an 85-yard touchdown to start the game, capping it with his 2-yard run and emphatic spike in the end zone.
But instead of feeling a renewal from the ageless Brady, the Bucs played like the same old error-prone team that has missed the playoffs the past 12 years.
They broke off routes that led to an interception and misfires. They had a punt blocked. They fumbled a kickoff. They missed blocks and got their 43-year-old quarterback hit more times than he should have been (three sacks total).
After falling behind 24-7, Brady did what he has always done, rallied his team to within one score and gave them a chance to win.
Despite cutting the lead to a touchdown in the third quarter, the Bucs fell 34-23 to the Saints at the Superdome.
Brady finished 23 of 36 passing for 239 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.