New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a pass on the game-winning drive during overtime of Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. He'll reportedly relive that game in a Hollywood film about the game.
TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady will play quarterback for the Patriots again, if only in a football-themed movie entitled “80 for Brady.”
Brady will produce and appear as himself in the film with a star-studded cast that includes Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, who play four friends/Patriots fans who take a life-changing trip to Super Bowl 51 to see their favorite quarterback. Comedy and chaos ensue as they navigate their way to the biggest sporting event in the country.
The movie, based on a true story, will be directed by Kyle Marvin and Brady will produce it via his 199 Productions. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Brady has been deeply involved with the film, developing the project with Donna Gigliotti and Endeavor Content. Michael Covino co-wrote the script with Marvin based on a script based on a draft by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins.
Super Bowl 51, played in Houston’s NRG Stadium between the Patriots and the Falcons, featured the greatest comeback in the history of the NFL title game.
The Patriots trailed 28-3 in the second half but Brady led his team back to win in overtime, 34-28. Brady completed 43 of 62 passes for 466 yards and was named the Super Bowl MVP for the fourth time.
The film is expected to start production this spring.
Brady retired after 22 seasons in the NFL but left the door open for a possible return by saying you “never say never.” At the very least, Brady has a reason to keep throwing the football and stay in shape as a Hollywood star on the silver screen.
Patriots fans will be nostalgic and Bucs fans can only hope getting back on the field will give Brady the itch to play himself during the 2022 regular season in Tampa Bay.