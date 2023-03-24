Tom Brady is joining a professional sports team in Vegas after all, but it won’t be the Raiders.
Before retiring from the NFL earlier this year, many thought the future Hall of Famer and former Patriots quarterback could end up playing for his friend and former offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Josh McDaniels with the Raiders. Instead,, Brady is buying a minority ownership stake the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces.
Raiders owner Mark Davis is the Aces’ majority owner.
“Since I purchased the Aces, our goal has been to win on and off the court,” Davis said in an Aces’ release announcing the purchase. “Tom Brady is a win not only for the Aces, and the WNBA, but for women’s professional sports as a whole.”
In the same release, Brady said he’s been a longtime fan of women’s sports.
“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” Brady said. “My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games—They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.”
“I have always been a huge fan of women’s sports, and I admire the work that the Aces’ players, staff, and the WNBA continue to do to grow the sport and empower future generations of athletes,” he added. “To be able to contribute in any way to that mission as a member of the Aces organization is an incredible honor.”
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.