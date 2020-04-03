TAMPA, Fla. — Tom Brady had plenty of options when deciding where to live after signing with the Bucs.
Tampa. ... St. Petersburg.
He chose St. Jetersburg.
Brady has arrived in Tampa Bay and is in the process of moving his family into the sprawling, 30,000-square foot mansion on Davis Islands built by Yankees Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, the Tampa Bay Times has confirmed. The home, which they are renting, features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, an entertainment room and billiards room that wraps around a pool with two boat lifts providing access to Tampa Bay.
Of course, like Brady, Jeter is a fellow Michigan man. But he has been working as the chief executive officer and part owner of the Miami Marlins since 2017.
Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs two weeks ago that includes nearly $9 million in performance incentives.
Jeter was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame class of 2020 in his first year of eligibility.
In case you're wondering, Brady's drive to work from Davis Islands to the AdventHealth Training Center is about 7.3 miles and should take around 20 minutes, depending on the time of day.