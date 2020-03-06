Want to avoid the lines?
Advance tickets for Saturday’s Division III girls’ basketball championship game between Fall Mountain Regional and Conant High will be available Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Spaulding Gymnasium box office at Keene State College.
The game, which starts at 4 p.m., features the top seeds in the tournament in No. 1 and undefeated Conant and No. 2 Fall Mountain. Both clubs advanced with double digit victories in the semifinals at Keene State Wednesday before near-capacity crowds.
Tickets, which are cash only, cost $8 for adults and $6 for students and senior citizens, as determined by the N.H. Interscholastic Association. On Saturday, the box office will open an hour before the game. On Wednesday the line for tickets at times stretched down the stairs and into the lobby.
Those who can’t attend the game can watch a live streaming broadcast by visiting www.nfhsnetwork.com/events and follow the prompts. The cost is $10.99 for a month-long pass.