FOXBORO, Mass. — If this is what he’s going to get from his wide receivers during the regular season, Tom Brady is likely to be one happy quarterback.
At once a question mark, Brady’s pass catchers are suddenly looking like a strength as the Patriots head into their season opener next week. Julian Edelman, Josh Gordon and Demaryius Thomas — a trio that figure to be Brady’s top targets this season — all returned for their first game action since last season as the Giants came back to beat the Patriots, 31-29, on a last-second touchdown in the preseason finale Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.
Most notably, Thomas and Gordon, two of the bigger uncertainties going into the season, looked like viable options, even if it came against a defense full of players battling for roster spots. Thomas was the star, connecting with Jarrett Stidham with seven receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns, while Gordon provided an encouraging impact, catching a pair of balls for 30 yards while also drawing a 35-yard pass-interference penalty.
Just eight months removed from suffering a torn Achilles, Thomas didn’t looked to be slowed down. After being activated off the PUP last week, the veteran looked sharp on cuts and even played out of the slot at times. Stidham executed a perfect back shoulder throw to Thomas, who came down with a 35-yard touchdown in tight coverage early in the second quarter.
Thomas said early this week that he wanted to knock off some rust, but he didn’t show much. He did struggle to gain separation on a comeback route, but was still able to make a grab on his knees for a 20-yard completion. Five plays later, Stidham rolled out and bought some time as Thomas found open space in the end zone for a 3-yard score to take a 16-10 lead.
There is little doubt about the ability of Gordon, who shined last season. His question marks more surround him staying on the field after he was suspended again late last season. But still, after missing camp, it was a great sign for him to contribute.
Gordon, who was activated off the non-football injury list last week following his conditional reinstatement, looked like his usual self. Stidham’s first completion of the night went to the big receiver, who broke a tackle down the right sideline to gain extra yardage on a 19-yard play. Later, Gordon drew a 35-yard pass-interference penalty on a deep ball down the sideline.
Thomas and Gordon each played six series, but Edelman only played one. Edelman, who missed camp with a left thumb injury, caught a 20-yard completion from Stidham on the first drive of the game, but left when it appeared he hurt the injured thumb. He had it looked at briefly by Patriots trainer Jim Whalen on the sideline, but it didn’t look to be serious. Still, he was held out for the rest of the game.
Crossen bounces back
After being beaten badly for a 35-yard touchdown that gave the Giants a 7-3 lead, Keion Crossen redeemed himself. Crossen, a cornerback who normally plays special teams, later broke up a pass on a similar play, which fired up the Patriots sideline, before intercepting a pass in the second quarter with a terrific toe-tap along the sideline.
Duke Dawson, who is viewed to be on the roster bubble, had an encouraging night with an interception and three pass breakups.
Moving around
The Patriots did a little bit of experimenting in their final preseason game. With most of their safeties not playing, the Pats gave rookie cornerback Joejuan Williams, who has had a good summer, some run at safety. He finished the night with a pair of tackles.
After safety Malik Gant left with an injury, the Patriots decided to use wide receiver Gunner Olszewski at safety, where he played in college. Olszewski likely won’t make the roster, but he has been impressive in the preseason and the Pats may try to keep him on the practice squad.
Gant, an undrafted rookie, was carted off with a right leg injury in the fourth quarter.
Pick swap
The terms of the Patriots’ trade for Ravens offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor emerged Thursday. The Pats paid significant draft capital as they sent their 2020 fourth-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for Eluemunor and a sixth-round pick, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Patriots made the trades for Eluemunor and offensive lineman Korey Cunningham, who they got from the Cardinals, official prior to Thursday’s game. They were both at the game and in uniform, Eluemunor wearing No. 71 and Cunningham No. 65.