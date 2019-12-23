PHILADELPHIA — Two 76ers fans have been banned from Wells Fargo Center for 12 months for yelling obscenities and making obscene gestures toward Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas late in the Sixers’ 125-108 victory Saturday night. Thomas has been suspended two games by the NBA for going into the stands.
In addition, the season-ticket holder, who transferred the tickets, had his season tickets revoked. The person will be refunded for the remaining 24 home games.
Thomas, a former Boston Celtic, was ejected with 2 minutes, 53 seconds left in the game for going into the stands after being heckled by the two Sixers fans.
“I’m never going to be disrespected in any way,” Thomas said after the game. “My dad taught me at a young age, don’t never let anybody call you out of your name. It doesn’t matter where I am, that’s not going to happen.”