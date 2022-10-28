Thursday’s game against the Boston Bruins was the Red Wings’ first real test against a legitimate Stanley Cup contender.
If one regular season game can show anything, it showed the Wings still have work to do, losing 5-1 to the Bruins.
It was the second consecutive loss for the Wings (3-2-2), who opened the season five games without a regulation time loss.
The game turned early in the third period. The Wings only trailed 2-1 after two periods, thanks to Adam Erne’s late second period goal, but the Bruins scored three goals (two on the power play) in a span of 1 minute, 39 seconds to make it 5-1.
Boston forward Brad Marchand, making his season debut after off-season hip surgery, scored two power-play goals and had an assist.
Charlie Coyle, Craig Smith and David Pastrnak (power play) added Bruins goals, while Jeremy Swayman had 27 saves and was crucial early with some key stops.
It was Marchand (power play), Smith and Pastrnak (power play) who supplied the third period surge against under-siege goaltender Ville Husso (27 saves) completely turning the game around.
Many analysts felt the Bruins (7-1-0) would be a prime contender to slip in the standings with Marchand and defenseman Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) unavailable early in the season and age beginning to creep onto the roster.
But the Bruins have looked formidable.
Swayman turned aside at least four quality Wings scoring chances through 40 minutes, and the Wings stifled Boston in the second period. But the third period penalty kill collapse was too much to overcome.
