SEATTLE — As a perfect Seattle summer afternoon moved into a pleasant evening, the sort of Seattle summer day that everyone wanted, there was a feeling as the innings sped by thanks to the pitch clock, some early shadows causing problems for hitters and the overall pitching dominance, the first All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in more than two decades was happening just a little too fast for everyone involved.
A sellout crowd of 47,159 who had shelled out exorbitant dollars for a nine-inning game didn’t want baseball’s best players off the field and headed home in 2 hours and 30 minutes. They wanted to bask in a perfect evening and outstanding environment just a little longer. It likely won’t come around again for another 20 years.
But the later innings slowed to a more enjoyable pace where fans could savor the opportunity, waiting for the game’s defining moment.
It came in the bottom of the ninth inning with the American League trailing by a run. Down to their final out, Kyle Tucker worked a walk off Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel to bring hometown young star Julio Rodriguez to the plate.
Rodriguez fouled off two hittable fastballs, but never gave in to Kimbrel’s chase pitches for strike three, instead taking a walk and moving the tying run to second base and putting the go-ahead run on first base for Cleveland’s Jose Ramirez to the plate.
But the drama ended without celebration.
Kimbrel struck out Ramirez on a 2-2 fastball to end the game and give the NL a 3-2 come-from-behind victory.
Colorado’s Elias Diaz took home most valuable player honors by providing the game-winning homer, which ended the NL’s nine-game Mid-Summer Classic losing streak.
In the eighth inning, with the National League trailing 2-1, Orioles closer Felix Bautista, who looks almost big enough to be a professional wrestler and has been largely unhittable this season, gave up the lead.
Bautista walked Nick Castellanos, uncorked a wild pitch and then served up the go-ahead two-run homer to Diaz.
The first five innings were more about what might have been than what occurred. Brilliant leaping grabs in the first inning by Adolis Garcia and Randy Arozarena took away extra base hits. A beautiful throw to second from catcher Jonah Heim on Luis Arraez’s stolen base attempt ended the fourth inning with Corbin Carroll at the plate and the chance for the local kid to be the hero in the park he grew up dreaming of playing in one day.
The AL jumped to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second when Yandy Diaz crushed a slider from Mitch Keller over the wall in left field for a solo homer.
The National League would tie the game off George Kirby in the fourth inning.
The Mariners’ young right-hander started the fourth inning. After firing a pair of fastballs at 99 mph for two quick swinging strikes and not getting J.D. Martinez to chase on another 99-mph fastball away, Kirby hung a slider that Martinez smacked into left field for a double.
After retiring Nolan Arenado with a groundball, Kirby gave up a run-scoring single to Luis Arraez that only he could hit.
Arraez, who was hitting .383 going into the All-Star break, stayed on top of a 98-mph fastball above the strike zone, ripping a line drive into right field to score Martinez.
The AL took a 2-1 lead in the sixth on Bo Bichette’s sac fly.
Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.
