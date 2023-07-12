SPORTS-BBO-ALLSTAR-1-SE

National League catcher Elias Diaz of the Colorado Rockies celebrates his 2-run homer in the 8th inning that put the National League up 3-2 during the 2023 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday in Seattle.

 Kevin Clark / The Seattle Times

SEATTLE — As a perfect Seattle summer afternoon moved into a pleasant evening, the sort of Seattle summer day that everyone wanted, there was a feeling as the innings sped by thanks to the pitch clock, some early shadows causing problems for hitters and the overall pitching dominance, the first All-Star Game at T-Mobile Park in more than two decades was happening just a little too fast for everyone involved.

Michael M. McMahon is The Sentinel's sports editor. He can be reached at 603-355-8570 or mmcmahon@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @MMcMahonKS.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.