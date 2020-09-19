The last time Bill Belichick talked about a certain subject this in-depth, unsolicited with passion, it was the late-1980s New York Giants. Many times.
Those Giants teams were where he cut his NFL teeth, truly, as a coach, guiding one of the great defenses, including all-time great Lawrence Taylor, for a half-dozen years and learning under the great Bill Parcells.
We get it.
But this monologue was different. This one from Thursday was one we have rarely heard from the New England Patriots head coach.
This was about his mom, Jeannette, who passed away earlier this week at 98 years old.
And this was as much about Bill Belichick, the human being, behind the curtain.
We all have heard about Belichick and his dad, Steve Belichick, who passed away in 2005.
“As an only child — everybody has a certain relationship with their mom and dad — but as an only child, I was especially close to my parents,” said Belichick. “My mom and I spent a lot of time together.”
When Belichick lost his dad, that was a big loss. They were both football savants. The son got this father’s passion for breaking down film, then of the 8 mm variety, with the lights out.
They shared a lot together outside of football — as in crabbing, chucking a lacrosse ball back and forth, and long walks — but we can say that Belichick chose his profession, coaching football, because of his dad.
But like most “legends” in sports, there always was someone else. For Belichick, it was his mom.
“My dad was away a lot on scouting trips, so I always kind of grew up with her on football weekends at home,” said Belichick. “We watched hundreds of games together, whether it was (watching) Navy games or listened to them on the radio, or watched other games that were on TV and so forth when my dad was away.”
Jeannette Belichick, come to find out, was the smartest person in the room when it included he and his dad.
“My mom was really kind of an academic person,” Bill said. “She was very good in college and then after college, she worked for the map service during World War II and translated European maps because she spoke seven languages. Well, six at that time. She didn’t know Croatian. She was involved in the translation of maps during the war effort and then came back and taught languages at Hiram after the war, starting in 1945.”
Six languages? Later a seventh?
Belichick later joked he spoke only one language, joking he never mastered French. But you have to wonder if his ability to juggle several big issues under duress — in the NFL, it’s called in-game adjustments — came from Mrs. Belichick.
You know those Belichick press conferences we chuckle at, the “on to Cincinnati” ones, or the times in which he is stoic, serious, emotionless moments after a major loss or major issue?
According to Belichick’s long-time friends, that’s his mom, whose humor bordered on drier than dry.
Here’s what his mom told the Baltimore Sun while the Patriots were preparing to play the Indianapolis Colts in the AFC Championship game in January of 2007.
“Bill was not a wonderful athlete. He was a great help to the coach, telling the others what to do. But he was slow, like his mother,” said Jeannette Belichick. “(But) he knew where he was supposed to be.”
Moms, though, are much more than personality traits and wit. They make great grandmothers and, according to her son, Jeannette was a first-ballot Hall of Famer.
“The love that she gave to her grandkids, to Amanda, Steve and Brian, was ultra special to me,” said Belichick.
Funny. Belichick throws the word “love” around like most people throw around manhole covers, especially the love he refers to.
Personally, I like this Bill Belichick. While he’ll never be the touchy-feely guy a lot of head coaches are, he showed us a little about what’s really inside, underneath the hoodie.
At his core, Jeannette Belichick is alive and well.