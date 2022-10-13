FOXBORO, Mass. — The Bailey Zappe story has started out as a compelling page-turner, with the third-string quarterback capturing the imagination of fans with his play.
But right now, if this was a novel, we’re only at the prologue, which typically sets the scene for the story to come.
Should Zappe start again Sunday in Cleveland, which is no longer a slam dunk with starter Mac Jones inching closer to a return, more relevant material will be added to the pages. And given the Browns should provide a better test than the Lions, chances are we’ll start to get a clearer picture about the rookie quarterback if Bill Belichick keeps him under center another week.
What do we know about Zappe from the evidence at hand?
He’s incredibly poised, and Joe Cool in the pocket.
On Tuesday, play caller Matt Patricia said Zappe has an “even-keel personality” and there isn’t much that rattles him. That includes having the threat of a pass rusher bearing down on him. He doesn’t blink when the walls start caving in, like we saw with Lions quarterback Jared Goff Sunday.
Against Green Bay and Detroit, Zappe calmly stepped up in the pocket to avoid getting sacked in those instances and delivered the football.
In the two games he’s played, he’s made good decisions for the most part, and generally played a clean game. He hasn’t been prone to making mistakes and turning the ball over.
But can he lead a team coming from behind? Can he make plays throwing the football with the game on the line? We don’t truly have those answers.
Against Green Bay, after the Packers tied the game at 24-all, the Pats went three-and-out on their only possession after that in regulation. Then in overtime, starting with the ball at their own 49, with only a field goal needed to win the game, the Zappe-led offense went three-and-out before losing.
And while he did a good job sticking to the script Patricia, Belichick and Joe Judge laid out for him against the Lions, Zappe wasn’t able to lead the Patriots to a score in the red zone (0-for-4). Based on the conservative play-calling, it didn’t appear the Patricia was ready to trust him in those situations and was happy to let Nick Folk kick.
It also helped that the rookie was basically cast into an ideal situation for his first start. He had the benefit of going against a bad opponent, was afforded great protection by his offensive line and had a lethal running game with Rhamondre Stevenson. The 17-for-21 for 188 yards with a touchdown and an interception was good enough to help produce a win.
So now, against the Browns, will he be able to maintain his level of play or even improve on what he’s shown thus far? Or might the “Zappe Express” be stopped in its tracks? Belichick said Wednesday his performance against the Lions doesn’t necessarily allow for the Patriots to buy more time for Jones to heal. Belichick said the two elements weren’t related.
For his part, Zappe said Wednesday he’s preparing for whatever role the Patriots want him to play Sunday against the Browns. Whether it’s starter, backup, or bench warmer, he’s having fun in the process.
