NEW YORK — The series is even, its next momentum swing imminent. The Yankees punched first, the Astros hit back.
Now we head to Yankee Stadium, the site of the ALCS’ upcoming twist — whatever it may be. Thus far, this showdown has lived up to the hype. Baseball fans wanted this all season, and now it’s here, full of unpredictability.
“For me, this is a more excited team than I’ve been with,” said Luis Severino, who’ll start today’s Game 3 for the Yankees. “A mix with veteran guys and young guys. We bring joy to the fans of New York. And every time we go out there we’re going to give 100 percent.”
It’s possible the Yankees hold an advantage. The 2-3-2 postseason format can favor a lower-seeded team if that group can steal one of the first two games on the road. The Yankees did so with a Game 1 victory, and are now rewarded with three home games and an opportunity to take control.
On the other hand, the Carlos Correa walk-off in Game 2 seems critical. Since the best-of-seven format came to the League Championship Series in 1985, the winner of Game 2 in the ALCS has advanced to the World Series 28 times in 34 series (82 percent), including 19 of the last 21.
Plus, the Yankees in Game 3 will face Gerrit Cole, who won 20 games and struck out 326 batters in the regular season. In two October outings, he’s surrendered a run in 15? innings, fanning 25. He hasn’t lost a decision since May 22.
“Maybe just in complete control and command of his pitches,” manager Aaron Boone said when asked about the difference between early-season Gerrit Cole and current Gerrit Cole. “His ability to not only maintain his stuff throughout his outings, the ability to really pitch at the top of the strike zone with his high-end fastball and really command it up there. ... And then a couple of electric breaking balls that he’s just in a groove with.”
And that’s why the Yankees — even with a Game 1 victory — might regret the missed opportunities a night later.
A few things to note moving forward, per Boone:
There is no update on Giancarlo Stanton, who didn’t play in Game 2 because of a strained right quad. He hit in the cage on Sunday and it “went pretty well,” but the Yankees don’t expect to make a decision on him until today.
Game 4 will be a bullpen day, but the Yankees are unsure of who’ll be the opener.
The Yankees should have every bullpen arm available today.
There’s “definitely a chance” that Aaron Hicks starts Game 3.