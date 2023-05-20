The Tampa Bay Rays have dominated this baseball season from the opening weeks, when they became the fourth team in MLB history to start 13-0, joining the 1884 Maroons, 1982 Atlanta Braves and 1987 Milwaukee Brewers. The Rays have won a lot more since then, and are on pace for 120 wins, a total that would eclipse the 116-win record held jointly by the 2001 Seattle Mariners and 1906 Chicago Cubs.

